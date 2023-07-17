Politics
Boris Johnson slammed by Lords committee for appointing too many peers | Political news
Boris Johnson has been criticized for the growing size of the House of Lords and an imbalance in the political makeup of the upper house.
A report by the Lord Speaker’s committee on the size of the house highlighted Mr Johnson as showing “no interest” in trying to reduce the number of peers.
It follows a plan created in 2017 which aimed to manage the size of the House of Lordswhich has now reached 824.
Six years ago it was suggested that the Lords adopt a one-in, two-out system – for every two people left, only one is appointed.
While Theresa May has ‘responded positively’ to this and ‘progress’ has been made through 2019 in downsizing, the committee is pointing the finger at Mr Johnson for his criticism.
“Prime Minister Boris Johnson has shown no interest in the issue of the size of the House,” the report said.
“While the number of departures from the House continued to be broadly in line with our benchmarks, the number of appointments significantly exceeded them and they were granted overwhelmingly to members of his own party.”
The report also notes that the House of Lords Nominations Committee rejected more than half of Mr Johnson’s initial candidates and raised concerns about the party balance in the Lords and the possibility that Labor appoint peer groups if they win the next election.
Learn more:
Eight people removed from Johnson’s peerage list
Labor plans to expand Lords with new peers
Adam Boulton: Sunak needs to clear the air after stink left by Johnson
Labor peers currently make up just over 20% of the House of Lords, with that number still below 30% when bishops and cross members – those not aligned with a specific party – are not included in the calculations.
To illustrate the pace of appointments in recent years, the committee noted that despite 175 deaths or departures over the period, 168 new peers were added.
Under their one in, two out formula, that number should have been 88 – but instead only 88 conservative peers were added.
As part of its recommendations, the committee wants to see a cap on the number of members of the Lords, which is currently unlimited, a fixed term of service – with a suggestion of 15 years, and a fair distribution of new appointments according to results recent elections. .
The report also identified how hereditary peers still enter the Lords as incompatible with the modern era.
All 90 of the allowance are male, and there are no ownership checks on new entrants.
The hereditary peers – the rest of the landed aristocracy who automatically sit in the legislature – hold by-elections when one of the 90 seats becomes available.
The committee called for the annulment of these elections.
Chairman of the Lord Speaker’s House Size Committee, Lord Burns, said: “There is broad support in the House of Lords for our basic proposals, first published in 2017.
“We now need to learn from the problems we have had over the past six years which, if continued, could see the House become even bigger than it is today.
“The political leadership should initially focus on establishing a sustainable and fair method of awarding nominations.
“This will lay the foundation for a cap and a lasting reduction in the size of the house.”
The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: “The oversight and review role of the House of Lords is crucial to the effectiveness of law-making, and this task is underpinned by the expertise and experience that peers bring to their work.
“This report from a cross-party committee of peers provides recommendations that would enhance the reputation and effectiveness of the Lords. I hope they will be given serious and careful consideration.”
