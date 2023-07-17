Disgraced, Imran struggles





Imran Khan is currently in the process of rehabilitation after coming under initial pressure following the events of May 9. He no longer apologizes for the perpetrators’ actions that day and openly defends the party’s actions, which he describes as a reaction in front of military installations.

Despite the pressure, Imran’s party (PTI) was not completely liquidated. Figures such as Omar Ayub, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed and Hammad Azhar among others always stand by his side. However, some of his main lieutenants, including Fawad Chaudhry, Assad Omar and Pervaiz Khattak, who do not give him any support, are even hesitant to criticize him. They assess the possibility that he will become politically stronger as a result of these challenges.

The PTI president still has a strong support base, especially in Punjab. The PMLN, its big competitor, is trying to rebuild itself. For more than 29 years, the PMLN has dominated elections in Punjab. The PMLN electorate has been steadfast despite multiple attempts to undermine it. However, the party has suffered severe losses due to the huge inflation that has been witnessed over the past 14 months. The PMLN is currently heavily dependent on the support of the people of “Androon” Lahore.

There will no doubt be ongoing debates in the years to come regarding the PMLN’s choice to assume government when it is fully aware of the potential damage to its support among voters. But the leader of the party, Nawaz Sharif, will continue to benefit from ideological support until the end.

However, “Androon” Lahore has undergone significant changes. Kashmiri migrants who have always been the hard core of the PMLN now overwhelmingly support the PTI, and even traders are divided on the issue.

The governance of the interim KP government, controlled by the JUI and coalition partners like the ANP, sends the wrong message: these parties have not learned any lessons to improve governance, even after witnessing difficulties during the political mandate of Imran Khan.

This perception of “business as usual” by PPP, PMLN and JUI will only reinforce Imran Khan’s narrative that the establishment is ready to support corrupt politicians from these parties who obstruct reform.

It is important to note that dislike of Imran Khan does not automatically translate into support for the PMLN and the PPP. The more flawed and ineffective the governance of these parties, the more it will tarnish the reputation of the current establishment and strengthen the declining position of the PTI president.

If the governance of the guardians in KP and Punjab is any indication, it does not bode well for the caretaker governments that followed at the federal level, as well as in Sindh and Balochistan. It further provides ammunition for Imran Khan to capitalize on the people’s disillusionment against these parties.

Imran Khan’s diplomatic efforts are beginning to yield results. His encounter with the IMF gave him a renewed sense of purpose, which he used to boost the morale of his demoralized workers, supporters, and supporters. Surprisingly, even Israeli support has come its way, though that may be more of a burden than an asset for any politician in Pakistan.

The audacity of the Israeli representative to the UN, criticizing Pakistan for human rights while conveniently ignoring his own actions in Gaza and the West Bank, was evident. However, Imran managed to gain support from Jewish neighborhoods perhaps thanks to his former in-laws. This could potentially put pressure on Pakistani authorities in the future, as the Israel lobby has strong connections in Western capitals, including Washington.

As for his legal troubles, there is no clear strategy from the PMLN-led government on whether to refer Imran to a military court or counterterrorism court. Perhaps the PMLN does not want to make a hero of him and would rather let his legal fate be settled by the caretaker government.

In light of the political challenge posed by the PTI, the PMLN is also considering letting the powers that be deal with Imran Khan and deal with his baggage later.

The longer Imran’s legal fate remains uncertain, the less attractive the events of May 9 become to the masses, who want to see all the culprits, including the masterminds, behind bars. In any Western democracy, the courts would have swiftly punished the perpetrators of the May 9 incident.

Imran Khan, though out of favor, is not yet out of the game, as far as public perception is concerned. Jan Achakzai is a geopolitical analyst, a politician from Balochistan and a former GOB strategic communications and media adviser. He tweets @jan_Achakzai

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1091283-fallen-from-grace-imran-struggles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos