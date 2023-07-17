Fake photos of Donald Trump with Martin Luther King Jr. go viral





Fake photo created with AI showing Donald Trump with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that goes viral… [+] on Twitter.

Twitter

Two photos have gone viral over the weekend appearing to show Donald Trump alongside civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. And despite racking up millions of views, both images are completely false.

The images were shared by Brigitte Gabriel, founder of Trump political support organization Act For America, who has a long history of sharing fake images on Twitter. Sometimes the images are bizarre, like a fake photo of Trump arresting Hillary Clinton in an orange jumpsuit. But other times, they are more believable, which can lead to the spread of fake photos.

Gabriel’s black-and-white image of Trump and King together has been viewed more than 8 million times in just two days, despite being completely fake.

Another photorealistic image of Trump with King was shared by Gabriel on Sunday night with fewer views, but it’s likely only a matter of time before it’s shared more widely, including on other platforms like Facebook and TikTok. That’s just how things have spread these days, jumping from one social media network to another like some kind of aquatic disease jumping from lake to lake on the back of an invasive species.

There is no evidence that Trump ever met King in any capacity before the civil rights leader was assassinated in 1968. Trump would have been only 21 when King was killed.

Trump, of course, also has a long history of extremely racist statements and even ran a full-page ad in a New York newspaper in 1989 claiming that the state should reinstate the death penalty so that five black men can be executed. The men were later exonerated by DNA evidence.

The fake images of King and Trump together were created using artificial intelligence software, although it’s unclear exactly which program was used. AI generator tools such as DALL-E, Stability Diffusion, and Midjourney allow anyone to create a photorealistic image simply by using a text prompt and describing the scene they would like to see created. Companies with large photo libraries have filed suit against various image generators this year, including a lawsuit by Getty Images against Stability AI filed in February.

Living members of the Kings family are unhappy with the fake images currently circulating on social media.

I don’t know if @Twitter will do something, but will you help me point it out? Enough is enough, Bernice King, MLK’s daughter, tweeted Saturday about one of the fake images.

But the campaign to report the images is unlikely to succeed. Twitter does not ban the sharing of fake images, with owner Elon Musk saying he prefers community ratings to verify images and claims that can go viral on the site. Community Notes was first launched as Birdwatch in January 2021 after the United States Capitol uprising. Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 and changed the name to Community Notes, which allows users to post information under a given tweet if the community decides to correct their important information.

And fake images are still able to spread on Twitter at an incredible speed, long before community ratings can give users a correction or proper context. Recent examples include Ron DeSantis talking baby talk about a hamburger, Mike Pence getting hit in the head with a water balloon, and a passenger on an infamous American Airlines flight claiming that he saw a reptilian creature winking at him. They were all wrong. And we can certainly expect a lot more counterfeits in the days and weeks to come. It’s social media, after all.

