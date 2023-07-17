President Joko Widodo to inaugurate Bengkulu Toll Road in July





Journalist:

Siska Harliana| Editor:

Septi Fitriani| President Joko Widodo will inaugurate Bengkulu Toll Road in July– BENGKULU, RBTVCAMKOHA.COM – President Joko Widodo will inaugurate the Bengkulu – Taba Penanjung toll highway.

READ ALSO: Having a precise strategy, Arbi is ready to win ponds at FIM JuniorGP Barcelona Project director Hutama Karya Sri Hastuti Hardiningsih said the plan for the launch and President Joko Widodo’s visit to Bengkulu was still tentative. “Always tentative,” Sri Hastuti briefly told rbtv.disway.id. READ ALSO: Nearly Died For Provoking Citizens, Abu Nawas Even Receives Awards Sri Hastuti added that the toll road was to be inaugurated by President Joko Widodo. Previously, at the end of December 2022, Governor of Bengkulu Rohidin Mersyah opened toll highway operations, along with the first tappings on the Bengkulu Toll Highway. “For Mr. Governor, it is not about the inauguration, but about the first operational levies to be paid. The President will only inaugurate the toll road”, added Sri Hastuti. READ ALSO: Know where to look for money, these 5 zodiac signs never run out of money The provincial government also held a first meeting regarding the planned visit of President Joko Widodo. Later, a follow-up meeting will be held with the ranks of Forkopimda as there is information that the President’s visit will take place in the coming days. The Bengkulu Toll Road to be inaugurated is Bengkulu – Taba Penanjung Section I, which is 17.6 kilometers long. Then, construction continued for the second section of the 23.7 kilometer Taba Penanjung – Kepahiang road. READ ALSO: Complete, Here’s How to Calculate Javanese Primbon Fortune Predictions and Search Directions Finally, the third section of the Kepahiang – Lubuk Linggau road is 54.5 kilometers long. Toll road fares start from IDR 22,000 depending on vehicle class. This is in accordance with the Order of the Minister of PUPR No. 1452 year 2022. Source:





