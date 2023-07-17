Politics
Hindutva goes to Washington: Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States
Once again, there it was, this charming spectacle on two legs, playful and shy. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been burning the charismatic fuel lately, making needed broadcasts in visiting friendly countries. Each time, he seems to get away with more and more favors (pun intended) with his hosts and land the necessary deals.
Despite all the excitement of going to another cricket-loving state like Australia, no one was under any illusions about the prize. Easy gains there in trade, education and security: a docile Prime Minister, a docile Cabinet, a political and business class hungry for access to a country that recently overtook China as the most populated on the planet. In all of this, Modi had the audacity to urge Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to do something about reported acts of vandalism against Hindu temples in Melbourne.
In terms of scale, nothing was going to compare to courting the superpower which, for all its power, is teetering. When visiting the United States in June, Modi was building on previous efforts to show that India was a viable partner in a number of areas.
Modi’s visit illustrated the calculations of the moment. The United States has been rather clumsy lately, engaging in foreign policy describe
by former US Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers as a bit of a loner. American foreign policymakers have tended to miss a few or two, including the value Indian officials place on their military relationship with Moscow. India’s political establishment is also aware of New Delhi’s usefulness to Washington, Beijing’s traditional trading post. This counterattack, however, is seen as contingent on maintaining American supremacy under the preachy guise of the rules-based order.
Such poses are simply not acceptable in Modi’s worldview or those of Indian policymakers. As India’s External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gave the opinion with tangy frankness, Washington’s power can be described as a transitional moment in American unipolarity. To assume, arrogantly, that history was coming to an end at the end of the Cold War was a Eurocentric analysis abandoned by nationalism. It is exactly this nationalism that Modi is overflowing with.
THE joint statement of both countries made familiar and predictable assumptions. Much of it was frothy. Both Biden and Modi affirmed a vision of the United States and India as among the world’s closest partners, a partnership of democracies looking to the 21st century with hope, ambition and confidence. Naturally, there is no mention of the nationalist bigotry of Modis, the political brand of Hindutva which condones, or at least gives a rather generous nod, to communal violence, repression of Muslim protesters and a general atmosphere of terror which saw journalists murdered for berating the BJP government.
Hard business remains business, and the parties view technology as the aphrodisiac to their newly blossoming relationship, manifested through the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) announced in January 2023. The leaders reengaged the United States and India to foster an open and accessible environment. , and a secure technology ecosystem, based on mutual trust and confidence that reinforces our shared values and democratic institutions.
In his second address in Congress, Modi floated the idea that New Delhi and Washington had forged a defining partnership for this century, glorifying advances in India’s economy and technology, including health care efforts. Many things have changed since I arrived here seven summers ago, but many have remained the same, such as our commitment to deepening the friendship between India and the United States.
Various remarks followed, many of which were uncomfortable with the truth. India’s democratic values (are such that) there is absolutely no discrimination based on caste, creed, age or any kind of geographical location. The same theme is repeated regarding women. India’s vision is not just development that benefits women, it is women-led development where women lead the way of progress.
In all the frothy self-celebration, it was hard to forget that Modi was banned from traveling to the United States in 2005 while still Chief Minister of Gujarat. The decision was based on Modis’ failure to prevent particularly violent riots in his state in 2002, which resulted in more than a thousand deaths. The US state departments’ reasoning for denying a visa was based on the International Religious Freedom Act, a 1998 law passed by Congress and designed, in principle, to combat religious persecution.
Upon learning that the then Chief Minister was to visit the United States, a number of Indian-American groups, including the Indian American Muslim Council, launched a lobbying campaign with some zeal and ultimate success. . Katrina Lantos Swett, vice chair of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, a body created by the 1998 law, explained at the time that Modi would not be granted the privilege of a US visa because of the very serious doubts that still hang over Modi in relation to his role in the horrific events of 2002 in Gujarat.
On this occasion, the opposition was present, although less effective. Democratic House Representatives Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush and Kweisi Mfume chose to boycott Modis’ speech in Congress. A statement
by Tlaib, Bush, Omar and Jamaal Bowman, noting the role of Indian prime ministers in the bloody Gujarat riots, mentioned his government’s appetite to target Muslims and other religious minorities, enabling Hindu nationalist violence, undermining democracy, targeting journalists and dissidents and suppressing criticism using internet shutdowns and censorship.
In 2023, Modi had little reason to fear either rebuke from the Biden administration or censorship from Congress. India is now seen as more useful than ever, and its cunning leader need not lecture on his own band of dangerous religious authoritarianism. Better to drop the Democratic Values Act, a spectacle that is becoming more and more absurd.
Dr Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He currently teaches at RMIT University. Email: [email protected]
