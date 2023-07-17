Is Donald Trump withdrawing from the GOP primary debate like Ronald Reagan did? | world news





Former President Donald Trump remained coy on Sunday about participating in the first Republican primary debate next month, citing his comfortable lead in early GOP primary polls. Trump pointed out that many previous candidates, including Ronald Reagan, opted out of the debates despite holding a substantial advantage.

Donald Trump, former US president and 2024 presidential candidate. (AFP)

Ronald Reagan didn’t, a lot of people didn’t. When you have a big lead, you don’t. I haven’t really made up my mind, Trump said in a lengthy interview with Fox News Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo.

While saying he hasn’t made up his mind, Trump recognized two of his Republican rivals, Sen. Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, as potential cabinet members if he wins the nomination and returns. to the White House.

DeSantis’ potential debate challenge

Asked about the possibility of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gaining ground on him in a debate, Trump suggested another candidate might have a strong showing and close the gap. He also praised Vivek Ramaswamy for his performance in the race, saying he did a commendable job.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. (AP) Delaying trial due to election interference

Trump also addressed his ongoing legal battles, saying his trial on 37 counts related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate should be postponed until after the 2024 presidential election.

He denounced the case as “election interference” and criticized the Justice Department, calling it a “ministry of injustice”. Trump’s lawyers previously argued for a postponement of the trial due to his busy campaign schedule, among other reasons, but the DOJ rejected those arguments.

Trump’s confidence in getting women’s votes

Despite legal challenges, Trump has expressed confidence in his ability to win the vote for women and claim victory in the general election. He emphasized key issues such as public safety, border security, tax cuts and deregulation, as well as the promotion of domestic oil and gas exploration to achieve energy independence for the UNITED STATES.

During the interview, Trump voiced his opposition to the House GOP’s proposal to move the Federal Bureau of Investigation from Washington, D.C. to Alabama, citing the importance of proximity to the Justice Department. He also predicted that President Joe Biden would be the Democratic nominee, but with reservations about his ability to speak effectively.

Trump claimed the late Sen. Ted Kennedy described Biden as the “dumbest” senator, but also noted that Robert Kennedy Jr., a Biden rival, is smart but unlikely to secure the Democratic nomination. Additionally, Trump expressed skepticism about a Secret Service investigation into the smuggling of cocaine into the White House, suggesting authorities should have identified a suspect given their expertise and knowledge of the situation.

Read also | Ron DeSantis makes a bold move and picks Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as a potential running mate defying Trump’s attacks

While Trump’s plans for the primary debate remain unclear, his comments and insights continue to spark intrigue within the Republican Party as the 2024 presidential race heats up.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/ronald-reagan-didn-t-do-it-donald-trump-hints-to-opt-out-of-gop-primary-debate-is-he-overconfident-101689530437582.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos