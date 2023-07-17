Politics
Ukrainian grain deal in jeopardy, heavy fighting in the east
Istanbul (AFP) The clock was ticking on Monday on the deal that allows Ukraine to export its grain via the Black Sea, with the deal set to expire at midnight Istanbul time (21:00 GMT).
In Ukraine, Kyiv reported heavy fighting on its eastern frontline on Sunday, with Russian President Vladimir Putin calling Kyiv’s counteroffensive a failure.
There has been no news of the talks in Istanbul, where Turkish and UN officials are trying to persuade Russia to accept another extension to the deal first signed in July 2022.
Over the past year, the Black Sea Grain Initiative has enabled the cargo export of more than 32 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain.
But this traffic has stopped due to Russia’s refusal so far to renew the agreement.
“The requests have not been approved by all parties,” said a statement from the Joint Coordination Center (JCC), which oversees the deal. “No new vessels have been allowed to participate since June 27.”
The last cargo cleared by the signatories of the agreement – Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations – the Turkish bulk carrier TQ Samsun was crossing the Black Sea from the Ukrainian port of Odessa to Istanbul, the website said. Marine Traffic. late Sunday.
Russia’s objections
On Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism about the prospects for renewing the deal.
But his assertion that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on the issue found no resonance in Moscow, as a Kremlin spokesman was quick to say they had made no such statement.
Putin has repeatedly threatened to pull out of the deal, arguing that elements of the deal allowing the export of Russian food and fertilizers had not been honored.
“The main objective of the agreement, namely the supply of cereals to countries in need, including on the African continent, has not been implemented,” he said on Saturday during a meeting. a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.
According to JCC data, China and Turkey are the main recipients of grain shipments, along with developed economies.
The agreement has helped the World Food Program come to the aid of countries facing critical food shortages such as Afghanistan, Sudan and Yemen.
This helps explain why UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres worked hard to get the deal renewed. He supports the removal of obstacles to Russia’s export of its fertilizers and sent Putin a letter on the subject on Tuesday.
He also met with senior European Union officials last week to discuss the effect of the sanctions they imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. But there has been no public statement about their talks.
fierce fighting
On the ground in Ukraine, kyiv admitted that its long-awaited counter-offensive on the eastern front had been met with fierce resistance.
On Friday, Ukraine said it advanced nearly two kilometers last week around the southern Russian-occupied town of Melitopol shortly after the war began. Some analysts believe their aim is to push towards the Sea of Azov to cut Russian lines and isolate Russian-occupied Crimea.
But on Sunday, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said: “The situation has escalated somewhat in the east.
“For two consecutive days the enemy has been actively attacking in the Kupyansk sector of the Kharkiv region. We are on the defense,” Malyar wrote on Telegram.
She nevertheless said Ukrainian forces were “gradually advancing” near the eastern town of Bakhmut, which Russian forces seized in May.
“People should understand the price we are paying for (moving forward),” a field commander, “Bulat,” told AFP. “There are a lot of enemies. We need time to eliminate them.”
Ukraine’s counter-offensive, launched in June with the help of heavy weapons supplied by Western countries, has so far progressed slowly, advancing into territory that Russian forces have had time to fortify and protect with minefields.
In a television interview broadcast on Sunday, Putin said: “All enemy attempts to break through our defenses… have not succeeded since the start of the offensive. The enemy has not succeeded.”
