Trump hasn’t ‘made up his mind’ on the first primary debate





As his closest competitors lock in their places in the first Republican presidential debate next month and the bottom of the pack scrambles to secure theirs via an increased number of donors, former President Donald Trump still won’t say he plans to attend.

The undisputed frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination in public polls, Trump said in an interview Sunday that he hasn’t decided whether he’ll go and give his rivals the chance to face him head-on.

So you lead people 50 to 60 points and say why would you have a debate? It’s actually not fair, Trump said on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures. Why would you leave someone zero or one or two or three [percent in the polls] ask you questions?

I haven’t really made up my mind, he added.

Trump’s lead in the field is substantial and has grown in recent months, although he is closer to a lead of about 30% on average over his next closest competitor, the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, according to a FiveThirtyEight poll average.

For his part, DeSantis told Fox News MediaBuzz on Sunday that he would participate in the Aug. 23 debate in Milwaukee, which his campaign said this week had met all polling and fundraising requirements set out by the Republican National Committee.

I will be at the debates. I think it’s a great opportunity, especially for a guy like me. There are a lot of Republican voters there, they like what we did in Florida, they know I’m a good governor, but they haven’t seen much of me up close and personal. So that gives us a great opportunity to share our vision, DeSantis said. I think this first debate, how many are you going to have? Millions of millions of people will be transformed there.

I think it’s great to be in an environment where you ask tough questions and have to explain why you should be the next president of the United States, the governor added.

Trump argued that because he leads the race by such large margins, he shouldn’t have to put himself at the level of the other contenders and expose himself to their attacks. Trump pointed to Ronald Reagan, who skipped a primary debate during his 1980 presidential campaign.

This is normally a fairly easy question. Ronald Reagan didn’t and many others didn’t, Trump said Sunday. When you have a big lead, you don’t.

(Reagan would narrowly lose the Iowa caucuses to George HW Bush, his eventual running mate and, later, White House successor.)

Looking to the Democratic side of the race, Trump praised Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Kennedy family’s anti-vaccine scion, but described Bidens’ refusal to debate the handful of candidates who skipped in the primary as similar to his.

Why would he debate it if he probably locked it up? Trump asked.

While he praised some of his fellow GOP presidential candidates, Trump had harsh words for DeSantis, the only other candidate to vote by double digits. Asked if he was worried that not showing up could give the Florida governor a chance to cut his lead, Trump speculated that another debate participant might have a good night and reduce DeSantis support.

He goes down and two of them go up. I think Vivek [Ramaswamy] did a very good job. Frankly, I think others have done a good job, Trump said.

The former president went on to say that the candidates currently running against him would make good choices for his future cabinet, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, whom he called very good and talented, congratulating him for their work together on a program designed to stimulate private investment in low-income communities.

Scott said last week on Fox News that I didn’t enter this race to come in second. Second place is the first loser. According to FiveThirtyEight, the well-funded Scott interviews about 3% on average, behind five other applicants.

One Republican primary candidate has put confronting Trump on the debate stage at the heart of his campaign: Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who previously advised Trump’s campaign and administration until that he gets angry after the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States. Capitol.

A Christie-supporting super PAC plans to run an ad this week taunting Trump for not engaging in the debate.

Should I show up for the debate? Because if you do, your opponents will talk about impeachments, indictments, talk about how you lost to Joe Biden, reads a narrator in a version of the ad that debuted on CNN on Sunday. So Donald, you have to decide: are you a chicken? Or just a loser?

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson told Fox News that Christie lives in a perpetual fantasy land and everything that comes out of her mouth is a lie wrapped in rage. incoherent psychotic.

In an interview with ABCs This Week on Sunday, Christie said he thinks Trump will eventually run.

I have known him for a long time, as you know. His ego won’t allow him to have a big TV show he’s not on, Christie said. I think he would be extremely frustrated to sit in Bedminster and watch what I’m going to do to him on that stage.

Come on Donald, take the stage and defend your record, added Christie.

