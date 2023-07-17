How China’s Renewable Energy Boom Is Fueling Its Coal Expansion





Comment this story Comment In China’s energy transition, it’s the best of times and the worst of times. When US climate envoy John Kerry visits Beijing this week, he will find himself in a country that is light years ahead of the United States in building clean energy. Renewable energy spending will average nearly $250 billion a year between 2021 and 2023, close to the levels of all wealthy nations combined, according to the International Energy Agency. BloombergNEF expects China to install 154 gigawatts of solar panels this year, almost half of the global total of 344 GW; it will also account for more than half of connected wind power by 2030. China’s solar panel supply chain is already approaching the scale needed to bring the world to net zero. The future is happening now. At the same time, there is also no other country that spends so much on dirty energy. Investments in new coal-fired power plants have all but stopped everywhere else in the world, but in China they are booming. Almost every one of the 40GW of coal-fired power plants given the go-ahead last year was in China, where the pace of approvals doubled to its highest level since 2016. Global coal consumption is believed to have peaked in 2018 without the additional 862 million tons of annual production. China has since added a heap of solid fuel equivalent to every ton burned in the United States and the European Union combined. These two trends are more closely linked than one might think. China’s hunger is not so much for clean or dirty energy, but for energy, period. The country’s futuristic renewable energy sector is shackled to archaic market structures that mean green and fossil energy often go hand in hand. As a result, when President Xi Jinping encourages acceleration on the path to energy transition, as he did in a speech last week that boosted share prices for renewable energy companies, it is worth watch the cloud of black smoke billowing in its wake. A colossal renewable energy complex under construction in the arid north provides a good example of the situation. Gigawatt-scale desert projects of this nature have been a central part of clean energy development in China since a program launched in 2021, with the first coming online in the Ningxia region in April. The Kubuqi plant, under construction in neighboring Inner Mongolia, will be one of the largest, comprising 16 GW, half of which will be solar and another 4 GW wind. However, the remaining 4 GW is the problem. They will be supplied by coal, according to the state-owned newspaper China Daily, which accounts for around half of the site’s overall production. The geography of the region means such projects are arguably optimized for their coal potential. Northern Inner Mongolia has rich natural wind and solar resources, but Kubuqi is further south, near the coalfields that stretch from the border of Shanxi province. According to figures from China Dailys, the productivity of renewable generators will be mediocre compared to what is possible with current technology. The variable nature of wind and solar means that transmission lines are best utilized if there is another form of power to fill the wire when they are not producing. Similar renewable bases in southwest China use hydroelectricity, for example. Even so, there is no fundamental reason for such large projects to be associated with fossil fuels. BP Plc and TotalEnergies SE last week won bids for a $14 billion, 7 GW wind farm off the German coast. The deeper problem lies in the structure of the Chinese network. Rather than having consumers and producers trading power so that the output of entire regions is available to balance the market, it relies on rigid relationships between the two groups. As a result, consumers rely on firm contracts rather than the laws of supply and demand to ensure they have enough electricity. The resulting excessive reliability requirements make high levels of fossil fuel backup essential. If Kerry is to find productive middle ground, this is an area where real progress could be made. Deregulation of the electricity sector in the United States since the 1990s has been far from perfect in terms of consumer prices and grid reliability, but the disparate nature of the market provides many lessons and test cases for the kind of reform that Beijing is headed for. Progress on China’s energy transition is dazzling, but it could be much faster if its best-in-class supply chain and planning system weren’t held back by market structures built for a bygone era. If the country is to realize its potential as this century’s clean energy powerhouse, it will also need to tackle this problem. More from Bloomberg Opinion: China and India are doing more than you think to fight global warming: Carl Pope China risks another debt crisis to keep the lights on: David Fickling China’s old playbook is back. This is bad news: Anjani Trivedi This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners. David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times. More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com/opinion Offer this item gift item

