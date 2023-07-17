There is a “shuffle”, circulating a number of names of ministers, deputy ministers and presidential advisers who will be appointed by Jokowi this morning





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo will inaugurate a number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet on Monday (7/17/2023) morning. The inauguration took place at the State Palace in Jakarta. One name that definitely made it to minister is Budi Arie Setiadi. Budi Arie will be appointed Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) replacing Johnny G Plate. The certainty of Budi’s investiture was confirmed by himself when asked Kompas.comMonday. “Yes. I was sworn in this morning,” he said via text message. Read also: Nasdem regarding the inauguration of the new minister: Sak Karepe Jokowi President of the Pro Volunteers Jokowi he also disclosed that there were a number of deputy ministers who would be sworn in with him. However, Budi Arie did not explain which names would be appointed as deputy ministers. “There are several deputy ministers,” said Budi, who is currently deputy minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (Wamendes-PDTT). Meanwhile, a number of names circulating in the media are said to have been sworn in as deputy ministers on Monday morning. Also Read: There is a reshuffle, Jokowi appoints Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers today We know from the names circulating that Nezar Patria will be sworn in as Deputy Minister of Communication and Informatics. Then, Paiman Raharjo will be appointed Wamendes-PDTT to replace the post left by Budi Arie. Then there is also Pahala Mansury who would be appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (Wamenlu). Mahendra Siregar previously held the position but left it because he became Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority. Previously, Pahala Mansury was known to have served as Deputy Minister of BUMN. Then there is the Indonesian ambassador to the United States Rosan Roeslani who will be appointed deputy minister of the BUMN, replacing Pahala. Also Read: Tomorrow Monday, Jokowi to Appoint Ministers and Deputy Ministers of Indonesian Onward Cabinet There is also Saiful Rahmat Dasuki who would be appointed Deputy Minister of Religion (Wamenag). Saiful is a PPP politician. He was rumored to replace Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi, his party partner. Moreover, President Joko Widodo is said to be inaugurating Djan Faridz as a member of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres). Djan Faridz, who is the former chairman of PPP, will fill the position left by Mardiono, who is now the acting chairman of PPP. Regarding the names that circulate, source Kompas.com of the government informed that the circulating name will be sworn this morning. “Yes, okay,” the source said. Meanwhile, monitoring Kompas.comit seems that Djan Faridz, Pahala Mansury, Budi Arie Setiadi, Paiman Raharjo and Rosan Roeslani came and entered the State Palace. Both were present with their respective spouses.

Get updates Featured News And latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/07/17/08192291/ada-reshuffle-beredar-sejumlah-nama-menteri-wakil-menteri-dan-wantimpres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos