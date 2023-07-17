Why is France so eager to get closer to an authoritarian Narendra Modi?

IIndiaFrance’s economic relationship with France stands out from other comparable countries in one key area: their bilateral trade in goods. While Germany and the Netherlands recorded strong volumes of $25 billion and $17 billion respectively last year, France’s total, excluding military sales, was just over $12 billion. French companies are less well established in India than those of other European countries, with a few exceptions such as Capgemini, a technology services and consulting company, half of whose 350,000 employees are employed there. But France ranks 11th among foreign investors in India, while the Netherlands is 4th and Germany, the foremost commercial power, comes 9th, with 200 Indian investors active in Germany. Likewise, despite the efforts of French authorities and academics, the number of Indian students on French campuses, around ten thousand, is far behind Germany, which had 34,000 in 2022.

The engine of Franco-Indian relations is elsewhere, in the sovereign domain of strategy, even security, where the role of the States is more important than in the economy. Both countries justify their rapprochement as being in their national interest, citing the democratic values ​​they are supposed to share. Yet recent political developments in India completely undermine this. So where do France’s short- and long-term interests really lie?

French Indo-Pacific Strategy

On a geopolitical level, India has long been officially France’s strategic partner since January 1998, when Jacques Chirac made a historic presidential visit at a time when India lacked a stable government and a few weeks before the election that brought to power Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the first Hindu nationalist. Prime Minister of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Soon after, his government’s nuclear testing was widely condemned by the international community (India never signed the non-proliferation treaty), but not by France. The United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and many other countries imposed sanctions, but France showed a leniency that India still remembers.

In the current context, this 25-year-old strategic partnership has taken on increased importance due to the rise of China, manifesting itself in particular in a new form of influence in the Indian Ocean. Countries in the region, such as Sri Lanka, which have taken loans from Chinese lenders for large-scale projects, now see their sovereignty weakened. France, as a resident power in the Indian Ocean, where a large part of its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) is located due to its overseas territories, is worried about this expansionism. New Delhi is all the more so as it begins to feel surrounded by the Chinese presence in Pakistan, Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh. These mutual interests in the region partly explain India’s place in France’s Indo-Pacific strategy, first presented by Emmanuel Macron in May 2018 in a speech in Sydney, in which he described China’s strategy in the region as a game changer. All official statements on the subject present India as France’s key partner in the region, as evidenced by the trilateral dialogues that France and India have had with Australia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). At the same time, the Indian government has helped Paris become a member of multilateral (or mini-lateral) bodies due to its large maritime footprint, such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which it joined in 2020. reflected in bilateral agreements. military exercises, the oldest of which, Varuna, has been an annual event since 2001; the aircraft carrier Clmenceau took part in it in 2021.

The position of the French government, which considers India as its privileged partner in the Indian Ocean, in particular to resist Chinese incursions, deserves to be examined. Academic Ashley Tellis is one of those who started this debate in the context of US-India relations. He argued that Washington, where Narendra Modi paid a state visit in June, made a huge bet on India, treating it as a key partner simply because the United States does not have the means or the desire to face Beijing.

This opinion is supported by three facts. First, India’s economy is much weaker than that of China, its biggest trading partner, on which it depends heavily. Second, New Delhi prefers not to react to China’s territorial encroachment in the Himalayas, visible in satellite images, to avoid triggering hostilities in which India would fare worse. Third, India and China continue to collaborate within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to dislodge Western powers from their positions of power in the United Nations system, mainly because the two reject the Western vision of the liberal international order.

Christophe Jaffrelot is senior researcher at CERI-Sciences Po/CNRS, Paris, professor of Indian politics and sociology at the Kings India Institute, London, and non-resident researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.