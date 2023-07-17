Ron DeSantis argues indictment ‘elevated’ Donald Trump





Ron DeSantis said Sunday that Alvin Bragg’s indictment of Donald Trump earlier this year was a turning point in the 2024 presidential race.

“Look, I think ultimately Bragg’s indictment just elevated him and it wasn’t so much that people were doing it because he was indicted. I think a lot of people, including me, believe it was a miscarriage of justice,” DeSantis told Howard Kurtzon on Fox News Channels Mediabuzz.

The governor added that the indictment benefited Trump because “there was a lot of sympathy” and because he ended up “dominating media coverage.”

DeSantis refrained from blaming Trump’s legal woes for his fall in the national polls.

“We always knew with those national polls that it was a high sugar, it wasn’t something we were too concerned about,” DeSantis said, promising to focus on “Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina” and not mentioning Nevada, a state where he campaigned and is supported by his old friend and former Senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

Trump currently leads the national polls by 33 points, averaged over the White House race. In Iowa, Trump leads by 24 points. In New Hampshire, Trump’s lead is 29 points. And South Carolina sees a 22-point advantage over Trump.

DeSantis mostly stayed on the message during the Trump/Bragg imbroglio, aside from a jab about the “porn star’s silent money payouts” at a press conference earlier this year.

“I don’t know what goes into paying a porn star money to get silence on some type of alleged affair,” he said. “I just can’t talk about it.”

For his part, Trump continues to attack DeSantis, including during a speech in Florida on the state’s peril insurance market.

“So we want him to go home and take care of the insurance because you have the highest insurance in the country. And the bill they passed made it really good for insurance companies,” the former president said Saturday night in West Palm Beach.

Post views: 0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/623441-ron-desantis-argues-indictment-elevated-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos