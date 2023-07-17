Joko Widodo appreciates ABJ: don’t feel grumpy, always calm





At the Jokowi Underlying DPP (ABJ) National Working Meeting (Rakernas) in Bogor, West Java on Saturday (15/7/2023), Jokowi appreciated that the ABJ does not feel complacent. Jakarta, BeritaManado.com — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the statement by BAJ General President (Arus Bawa Jokowi), Michael Umbas, that the group of volunteers were in no rush and remained calm without getting carried away in the midst of political year ahead of General Elections (Pemilu) and Presidential Elections (Pilpres) 2024. This was said by Jokowi when he attended the National Working Meeting (Rakernas) of the Jokowi Undercurrent DPP (ABJ) in Bogor, West Java on Saturday (7/15/2023). “ABJ doesn’t feel complacent, stay calm, don’t get carried away here and there and always work in their respective fields. That’s what I do too,” Jokowi said. On this occasion, Jokowi also pointed out that he is currently focusing on work. Jokowi focused on ensuring that Indonesia does not fall into the wrong category amid various difficult situations hitting the world as well as domestic stability ahead of the 2024 general and presidential elections. “I don’t want to, I was taken here and there. We are currently still in a working position, focusing on ensuring that our country does not fall into the wrong categories,” Jokowi said in his direction. Jokowi recalled that the global situation was still marked by difficulties and uncertainties due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jokowi attending the Jokowi Lower Stream (ABJ) DPP National Working Meeting (Rakernas) in Bogor, West Java, Saturday (15/7/2023). On the other hand, the president of the ABJ, Michael Umbas, said that all the volunteers of the organization have agreed to remain consistent to accompany Jokowi until the end. “All the friends have agreed that we will consistently implement the results of this decision by Rakernas to faithfully guard Jokowi until the end and remain under Jokowi’s command,” Michael Umbas said. Here are the 5 points from Jokowi’s Underlying National Working Meeting on Faithful Guard, Jokowi’s One Command: Undercurrents of Jokowi all over Indonesia consider it necessary to provide a political affirmation that as children of the nation we still exist, still exist and are still part of the civic elements that faithfully support the leadership of President Jokowi. President Joko Widodo, whom we have chosen and fought for, has managed to respond to the message of the people with various achievements and successes in various fields. The results of various survey institutions have proven that the level of public trust is very high, even reaching 90%. Indonesian people still love you very much. We highly appreciate the political steps and position of President Jokowi who have remained consistent in building a healthy and quality democracy, respecting the constitution and being a good political leader as well as a citizen. Since Mr. Jokowi said the volunteers weren’t going to milk, don’t be grumpy, ABJ has been loyal, faithful in following those instructions and was not tempted to act aggressively by making political choices before there are orders and directives from you as ABJ. senior advisor. Arus Bawah Jokowi has the slogan, Loyal to Guard Jokowi Until the End, as a form of unlimited devotion to President Jokowi. And through this forum of the BAJ National Working Meeting, we are fully committed, reaffirming our sole loyalty to Pak Jokowi, so on that basis, we have agreed to carry out the big theme: Faithful Guard, One Command Jokowi. (jentlywenur) Latest news AHASS offers fast verification service program promotions from IDR 20,000



