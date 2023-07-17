Lords panel slams Boris Johnson for questioning honors system | House of Lords

A cross-party committee of senior peers has slammed Boris Johnson for questioning the honors system.

In a report released Monday, the six-member committeeincluding two former Tory ministers, have noted with disapproval Johnson’s attempts to fill the Lords with his supporters.

The report on the size of the second chamber said: In recent months, new developments have challenged the system of appointments. Most notably, there has been considerable controversy over the size and composition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation list, with more than half of the initial candidates not approved by the House of Lords Nominations Committee. . [Holac].

The Lords committee said that Johnson had shown no interest in reducing the number of peers during his three years at No 10, and it noted that the number of new appointments he had made far exceeded the number of peers. target set by the upper chamber.

The report said Johnson’s nominations were given primarily to members of his own party.

The damaging row over his honor rolls has prompted one of three by-elections being held this week, with another highly likely in the coming months.

Johnson has named seven new peers to the Lords, including a former political aide, Charlotte Owen, who at 29 becomes the youngest lifetime peer.

The list also included former Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey, who attended a jingle and mingle Christmas party during the December 2020 Covid lockdown.

Bailey, who has faced calls for her peerage to be blocked, apologized for her attendance at the party. The event is being re-investigated by police after video taken after Bailey left was leaked to the Mirror.

More than half of Johnson’s Lords nominations have not been accepted by Holac. The peerages of former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and former Foreign Secretary Nigel Adams have reportedly been blocked due to rules against sitting in both houses.

Johnson’s allies accused Rishi Sunak of removing names from the final list; No 10 denied the claim.

Adams resigned as MP after the decision, prompting a by-election this week in Selby and Ainsty. Dorries has announced her intention to step down as MP for Mid Bedfordshire, but has yet to formally step down.

The Lords committee recommended imposing a fixed term limit, perhaps around 15 years, for service in the upper house and called for a fairer distribution of new appointments depending on election results.

He said reducing the size of the Lords had become a matter of second order, with the priority of introducing a sustainable appointment system, ideally by legislation or otherwise by consensus between political parties.

In 2017, peers recommended that numbers in the Lords be capped at 600 to make it smaller than the Commons. But the numbers have continued to rise, with the latest report suggesting there are 824 members, making it one of the largest review chambers in the world.

The committee reiterated its call for an end to by-elections for hereditary peers to reduce the overall number of Lords and ensure a better gender balance, given that all 90 are male.

The prospect of Labor winning the next general election has raised the possibility that attempts are being made to quickly correct the political imbalance in the Lords.

The report says Labor would be placed in a difficult position if it were to win a majority, given that its 181 party-affiliated peers make up little more than 20% of the Lords. Their average age is 75, seven years older than that of the conservative group.

Labor leader Keir Starmer, who has pledged to abolish unelected peers, pointed to the imbalance in the Lords and his spokesman suggested the party may need to regularly appoint peers to ensure that he can get his legislative agenda through.

The Lords Speakers Committee said gradual changes in the make-up of the House could ensure that a party does not find itself in the same situation again.

The committee suggested that new appointments be made based on an average of each party’s share of their seats in the House of Commons and the national vote in the last general election.

This would have a gradual impact on the political balance of parties, reflecting each party’s electoral fortunes over time while allowing each party to refresh its own membership, the report said.

Lords Burns, who chairs the committee, said: Political leaders should focus first on putting in place a sustainable and fair method of awarding appointments. This will lay the foundation for a ceiling and a lasting reduction in the size of the house.