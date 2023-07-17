



PALM BEACH, Florida. In a speech to American students and conservatives on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump promised he would not allow the United States to head into World War III.

“Only I can make that promise,” Trump said, amid concerns over President Joe Biden’s endorsement of the mobilization of reserve forces for potential service in the Russia-Ukraine war. “It’s a big promise, especially for you in this room, because you’re young. You have a great life ahead of you. I will prevent World War III.

Trump spoke in Palm Beach, Fla., at the Turning Point USA Action Conference, an event the organization billed as the most important political conference of the summer. The conference featured six GOP presidential candidates, including Trump, as well as lesser-known candidates like businessmen Ryan Binkley and Perry Johnson.

During an interview with The Daily Signal, TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk said former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had been invited to the conference but chose not to attend: “Every candidate was invited. [Democrat] Bobby Kennedy was invited! We have 6,000 people here.

“Apparently Ron DeSantis has something better to do than talk to 6,000 people in his home country,” he added.

In a statement to the Daily Signal, DeSantis publicist Bryan Griffin said the governor is “campaigning to win.”

Governor DeSantis spent the day with the Iowans and addressed a packed house at the Tennessee GOP Statesman dinner later that night,” Griffin said. “It was a day after he delivered the strongest interview at the Family Leadership Summit, which Donald Trump notably skipped.”

Seeking to return to the White House in 2025, former President Donald Trump is seen on a screen as he speaks at the Turning Point USA Action Conference Saturday night at the Palm Beach County, Florida Convention Center. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Conservative stars such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly also gave speeches on Saturday, amid the trademark thundering hype music of TPUSA and massive applause from the audience.

During his remarks on Saturday night, Trump promised to “totally obliterate the Deep State” upon his return to the Oval Office. He also promised to withdraw federal funding from schools that impose vaccination mandates on children and students. “If you have a mandate for vaccination, from kindergarten to college, you get nothing,” he said.

The former president assured the audience that the 2024 election will be the most important in their lifetime.

“With your country, your freedom and your future at stake, we have issues,” he said. “This country is in trouble. The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country; whether you will have a rule of tyrants or a rule of law.

“Let Marxist radicals burn our civilization down, which they seek to do, or let young patriots like you propel America to glorious new heights greater than ever,” he stressed. “Side by side we will fight and we will win.”

“We don’t have a choice, actually,” Trump said.

