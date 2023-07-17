Last ship leaves Ukrainian port as Black Sea grain deal nears expiration





The last ship to sail under a UN-brokered deal that covers the safe transit of Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea left the port of Odessa on Sunday, a day before the deal with Russia. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the deal should be extended, but on Saturday the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa that commitments to remove barriers to Russian exports feed and fertilizers had not yet been met. A UN spokesman said on Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was awaiting a response from Mr Putin on a proposal to extend the deal. Russia has not agreed to register new vessels in the past month, and the current agreement expires on Monday unless a deal can be reached to extend it. A Reuters witness and MarineTraffic.com report that the last vessel under the current agreement has left port. Quick fix? The deal was initially struck by the UN and Turkey a year ago, but Russia has repeatedly threatened to quit. It had already been extended in May. A point of contention is the reconnection of the Russian agricultural bank Rosselkhozbank to the international payment network SWIFT. The bank was barred by the EU in June last year, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the EU said in May it was not considering reinstating the Russian banks. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s leading grain exporters and much of their production goes to low-income countries around the world. According to the UN, grain exports from Ukraine amount to 45 million tons per year. Since 2022, an estimated 47 million people are at risk of acute hunger due to soaring global food prices, partly linked to the invasion of Ukraine. Harvesters harvest wheat in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine. The country exports 47 million tons of grain per year. PA Updated: July 16, 2023, 11:09 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/07/16/last-ship-leaves-ukrainian-port-as-black-sea-grain-deal-expiry-looms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos