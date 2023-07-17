Trump implies the White House is rich in cocaine lies





The official White House line on the recent cocaine snafu is not all it’s supposed to be, former President Donald Trump hinted Sunday.

Trump, 77, expressed disbelief at the Secret Service’s insistence they could not identify a suspect following their 11-day investigation into cocaine found in the West Wing at the Beginning of the month.

“Do you know how many cameras they have in front of the front door of the Situation Room?” Trump reflected on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I got to know the Secret Service really well, and I can’t say more good things about these people, they’re amazing people,” Trump continued. “I believe they know everything, they are really smart and good at what they do.”

The protection agency confirmed last Thursday that its investigation into the bag of cocaine found at the White House was closed due to lack of physical evidence.

Donald Trump smells a weird deal in the White House cocaine debacle. FOX NEWS

Due to insufficient fingerprints or DNA evidence, the Secret Service claimed they were unable to identify a suspect.

The drug stash was discovered during a Secret Service agent’s routine sweep of the lobby near the executive entrance of the White House on July 2, according to the agency.

After some conflicting initial reports, investigators told members of Congress during a briefing last week, the cocaine was discovered at the West Wing basement entrance, one floor below the Oval Office and at a few steps from the situation room.

“I don’t think it’s possible for bags of cocaine to be left in a certain area in the Situation Room,” Trump said Sunday. “I’m not talking about five city blocks, the situation room, where you decide war, where you decide nuclear.”

Trump pictured in the Situation Room with his advisers during the operation to kill Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.Getty Images

Notably, the Situation Room is being renovated and White House officials point out that it has been out of use for weeks.

“This review included a retrospective review that spanned several days prior to the discovery of the substance and developed an index of several hundred people who may have accessed the area where the substance was found,” the services said. secrets.

Although the vestibule is a short distance from the Situation Room, the agency said cameras could not spot the substance or identify how long it had been there.

President Biden was outside the executive mansion when a hazmat team identified the white powdery substance as cocaine.REUTERS

President Biden had left for Camp David about two days before the cocaine discovery, accompanied by family members, including his son Hunter, who has been open about his past struggles with drug addiction.

Hunter Biden was spotted at the White House the Friday before the substance was discovered, according to pool reports.

The White House is supposed to be one of the most secure facilities on the planet.REUTERS

The White House fumed at questions from the Post about whether members of the Biden family possessed the cocaine.

Last year, the Secret Service also found small amounts of marijuana in the White House.

Some veteran investigators have raised questions about the cocaine investigation.

The Post contacted a Secret Service spokesperson to comment on Trump’s claims.

