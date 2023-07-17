President Joko Widodo idolized in the country of Papua

From: Jacob Nauly

SUARAKARYA.ID: As we all know, the people of Papua have extraordinary thinking and analytical skills.

In fact, not as exposed so far. Papuans are known to be friendly with anyone.

The proof is that in the plains of Papua, various Indonesian ethnic groups live there.

One of the most. Members of other tribes are inferior to native Papuans in the pronunciation of Indonesian.

Papuans from urban to remote areas are very fluent in Indonesian. It’s the most.

Another proof. Papuans really idolize President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) over others.

This information is indeed correct as it is currently being monitored. President Jokowi is very concerned about Papua.

It’s the fact. Because we know that President Jokowi adheres to pluralist leadership. And people-oriented.

Moreover, Jokowi also has a leadership style which is pluralism. And oriented towards the followers (the people).

President Joko Widido’s leadership style is an important part of his appeal.

In fact, Indonesian and foreign mass media often present Jokowi’s authority as a charismatic leader.

Many social scientists describe that a good leader must have a sense of responsibility for their oath of office when appointed.

In general, a good leader is a leader who is serious about carrying out his oath of office.

In the oath of office, in general, every elected leader will earnestly carry out the constitutional order.

This is what is inherent in the leadership of Indonesian President Jokowi according to the assessment of the Papuans.

One of President Jokowi’s abilities according to the Papuans.

Namely President Jokowi Leader who actually have the ability to communicate with ordinary people effectively GOOD.

President Jokowi can motivating team work, manage and delegate responsibility.

Then the president also listens to the comments (feedback). And have the flexibility to solve the problems of the Indonesian nation. This is a fact said by the people of Papua.

This advantage means that President Jokowi is able to implement his oath of office as follows.

“For the love of God, I swear to fulfill the duties of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia) as best and fairly as possible, to uphold the Constitution and to enforce all laws and regulations directly and be dedicated to the Nusa and the Nation”.

As other citizens in Indonesia also prove.

It is a fact. For example. It has been recorded that President Jokowi till July 2023 has visited the country of Papua 17 times.

No halftone. During his working visit to Papua, President Jokowi did not only meet the inhabitants of the city center.

The president actually descended on the Papuan people shaking hands with ordinary people.

Never in history has a President of the Republic of Indonesia like Joko Widodo directly monitored the highways of Nduga, a conflict zone in Papua.

President Joko Widodo also drove straight to meet farmers and harvest maize in Keerom district, Papua. This district is also still subject to the KKB.

How many hours earlier in July 2023 the President was directly in Asmat District in Papua. Here, the President inaugurates the operation of Ewer Asmat Airport.

Not yet. During the reign of President Joko Widodo, the XX National Sports Week (PON) was born in Papua. Extraordinary.

XX National Sports Week, abbreviated as PON XX / PON Papua 2021, is the main national sporting event of National Sports Week, which will be held in Papua from October 2 to 15, 2021.

His performance at Jayapura Lukas Enembe stadium is the main venue of this edition. The opening and closing ceremonies.

Location: Jayapura

Opened by: Joko Widodo; RI President

Closed by: Ma’ruf Amin; Indonesian Vice President.

The XX PON gave birth to the largest sports stadium in eastern Indonesia.

Cost development Lukas Stadium at trillions of rupees.

The provincial government of Papua has already spent cost up to IDR 2.37 trillion for the construction of the nine arenas of PON Papua 2021.

Then the construction of a red bridge that connects downtown Jayapura to the tourist area. And the people around him.

The construction of Jayapura Red Bridge spent a budget of IDR 1.8 trillion.

The Jayapura Red Bridge is 732 meters long. Built in 2015.

Then the road transport sector.

In order to improve inter-regional connectivity and open up access to remote areas, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continues to construct border roads in several regions of Indonesia that are directly adjacent to neighboring countries.

One of them is the development of the Papua Border Road with the aim of strengthening the territorial border between the Republic of Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, which is 1,098.33 km long.

PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the border road network is an infrastructure of strategic value to the Republic of Indonesia.

“This border road network is an infrastructure that has strategic value. Especially for the Republic of Indonesia with its function of defense and state security and supporting new centers of economic growth in border areas,” said Minister Basuki.

Recently, it has gone viral at home and abroad regarding the hostage of Susi Air pilot Philip Mark Mehrtens.

President Jokowi stressed that the government would not remain silent.

He said the operation to free the pilot from New Zealand was a secret.

This was in order to maximize the flow of the rescue operation.

“To make the efforts that we do really be the end point of producing something. But I can’t pass on those efforts, there are efforts underground, there are efforts on the ground,” Jokowi said. in Bandung, West Java, Wednesday (12/7/2023) then .

Jokowi said every effort had been made by the government to release the pilot from New Zealand. But according to him, all these steps do not have to be conveyed in public.

“We really don’t want to talk a lot because we can’t convey our efforts to the public. We use all angles, all tactics,” he added.

It is known that the Susi Air pilot has been held hostage by the KKB for 5 months. Later, the government offered a ransom of 5 billion rupees to KKB led by Egianus Kogoya to release the pilot in good condition.

The success of development in Papua during the time of the government of President Joko Widodo was very important. This surpasses other leaders who have ruled in Indonesia.

President of the Republic of Indonesia since independence until now 7 people.

The seven presidents are:

1. Sukarno (1945-1967)

2. Suharto (1967-1998).

3. Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie (1998-1999).

4.Abdurrahman Wahid (1999-2001).

5. Megawati Soekarnoputri (2001-2004).

6. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (2004-2009; 2009-2014).

7. Joko Widodo (2014-2024).

Conclusion

From the above description, it can be concluded that President Joko Widodo is much loved by the Papuan people.

The reason is that the success of President Joko Widodo has never been achieved before by other leaders.

Successes like:

A. The price of oil is a price. From the center of the capital of the Republic of Indonesia in Jakarta to remote parts of Indonesia, fuel comes at a price. The leaders of this country had never dared to do this before. Only President Joko Widodo dared to do so.

b. President Joko Widodo dared to dissolve Petral.

vs. President Jokowi banned and dissolved the HTI and the FPI. Previously, the country’s leaders did not dare to dissolve the two organizations.

d. President Joko Widodo requires mining companies to build smelters in the country. The leaders of this country did not dare to do this before.

e. President Joko Widodo brought Indonesia to own the Rokan block.

The Rokan block is one of the national lifting backbones. Lately, it’s encouraging that it’s managed by Cevron. On August 8, 2021, he was handed over to Pertamina. Because the Indonesian government decided not to renew Chevron.

F. What percentage of Indonesia’s stake in PT Freeport?

Now Indonesia has officially held it 51.23 percent PTFI shares.

This is the effort of President Joko Widodo.

No previous leadership of this country has managed to do this.

g. President Joko Widodo modernized

The main tool of the weapons system of the Indonesian armed forces (Alutist) TNI.

At the same time, the empowerment of domestic industry. Like PT Pindad.

The production of assault weapons made by PT Pindad is not inferior to those made in Europe and the United States.

It is the success of President Joko Widodo at the head of Indonesia for two terms. And very popular with the people of Papua.

Make Joko Widodo the idol of Papuans of all time. (Sources for reading various references and field observations). ***

Author: Yacob Nauly: journalist from Suarakarya.id. Main journalist version of the Indonesian Press Council. Former Chief Representative of PWI Sorong. Sorong Master student IAIN. Master student at the Open University.