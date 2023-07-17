PTI suspends grassroots membership of six leaders, Imran Khan alleges ‘forced divorces’





After former Pakistani Defense Minister Pervez Khattak’s membership was terminated, the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday suspended the grassroots membership of six additional party leaders, ARY news reported. .

Members who have been affected by this decision include Haji Shaukat Ali, Mujahahid Maitalah, Nadia Aziz, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and several others.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took action on Wednesday by ending the grassroots party membership of former Defense Minister Pervez Khattak. The decision was taken due to his failure to provide a satisfactory response regarding allegations of inciting PTI members to leave the party.

According to a report by ARY News, PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan addressed the dismissal letter to Pervez Khattak with reference to the show cause notice served on him last month.

You (Khattak) failed to provide a satisfactory response within the time limit to contact party members and urge them to leave the party, the termination notice reads. The notice also stated that the basic membership of the Khattaks in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had been terminated.

Party members ‘threatened’ to leave, says Imran Khan

Last month, PTI chairman Imran Khan made a statement revealing that members of his party were being forced out of the party. He pointed to the troubling tactic of threatening to harm female relatives as a way to pressure them into quitting.

We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan but for PTI a new phenomenon appeared, forced divorces.

I also wonder where all the human rights organizations in the country have disappeared.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2023

To back up his claim, Imran Khan shared a screenshot of a text message from someone who claimed to be a former PTI member. Taking to Twitter, he expressed concern over the use of such pressure tactics, which he called “forced divorces”.

This is the kind of pressure behind “forced divorces”. pic.twitter.com/Ovfqs5VcFS

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 5, 2023

According to a report by Dawn, Pervez Khattak is preparing to launch his own political party. Sources close to the development mentioned that he planned to make the announcement at a press conference on Saturday.

However, the launch was delayed due to some people who had previously expressed interest in joining the new venture by showing a non-committal attitude, which led to the announcement being postponed.

