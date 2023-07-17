Politics
Peace and Stability as Key Factors of ASEAN’s Growth Epicenter
JAKARTA, July 17, 2023-(ACN Newswire)-Indonesia completed a series of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from July 10-15, 2023 in Jakarta, which highlighted that the South Asian region -East is the epicenter of growth and cooperations in terms of economy and stability must be maintained by member countries and partners.
|Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during a courtesy visit to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Affairs Meeting
Meeting of Ministers (AMM) in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A/nz/djo)
During his courtesy visit to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) here on Friday July 14, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said ASEAN should not become a battleground of rivalry and an agent of any country.
“We in ASEAN are committed to continuously strengthening unity and solidarity as well as strengthening ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” he said. President.
Indonesia stressed that ASEAN has excellent opportunities as an epicenter of growth, as the region has abundant natural resources and a population of productive age.
The 56th WMA Plenary Session – Brainstorming Sessions was held on July 11-12 and was linked to other meetings including a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission (SEANWFZ), a meeting with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR).
A number of Post-Ministerial Conferences (PMCs) and multilateral meetings have also been held with ASEAN’s dialogue partners: the ASEAN+Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the meetings of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN regional meeting. Forum (ARF), India, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, United States and Turkey.
The meetings discussed several cooperations, including the South China Sea, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific issues, food security, energy transition, health, financial stability and nuclear proliferation.
“It shows that in the current situation, the Indonesian presidency remains strong in its efforts to make Southeast Asia the epicenter of growth (…) and this is also supported by all our partner countries”, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a news conference. after the 56th AMM on Friday.
On regional issues, ASEAN is stepping up its efforts to engage all stakeholders in Myanmar to reduce conflict. The organization reaffirms that the Five Point Consensus remains the main reference for overcoming the political crisis in Myanmar.
To maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, ASEAN stressed the importance of taking confidence-building and preventive measures to build trust between parties and uphold international law, including UNCLOS. from 1982.
The ASEAN foreign ministers’ joint statement said the organization looked forward to the adoption of the guidelines to expedite the rapid conclusion of an effective and substantive code of conduct in the South China Sea during the PMC Plus One session with China on July 13 and encouraged efforts to take full advantage of the Guidelines.
Meanwhile, during ASEAN’s meeting with peer states and multilateral forums, the organization reiterated several programs related to the region.
ASEAN reiterated that all parties concerned should make every effort to preserve the Southeast Asian region as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.
In addition to convincing Russia and the UK to approve the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty, Marsudi said ASEAN would review the treaty, so that all nuclear weapon states wish to sign and adopt the SEANWFZ protocol.
ASEAN and its counterparts also discussed food security issues. Indonesia highlighted the need for investment, education and agricultural technology to ensure food availability, accessibility and affordability in times of crisis in meetings with India and Canada.
ASEAN has also informed the European Union that trade barrier policies, such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the European Union Implementing Regulation (EUER), do not should not disrupt potential economic relations between the two regions. Thus, the two sides must find a common solution through the ASEAN-EU mechanisms.
During the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Marsudi highlighted the potential for electric vehicle (EV) development in the region with Japan. ASEAN is well placed to partner with Japan in developing the electric vehicle battery ecosystem, while Japan can support this goal through the Green Innovation Fund.
The implementation of these cooperations would be discussed in more detail and with more concrete plans by the ASEAN sectoral ministers in charge of the economic field.
ASEAN reiterated that member states need the support of developed and friendly nations to move away from the zero-sum approach and adopt a win-win strategy.
Source: Antara News Agency
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/388383/peace-and-stability-as-key-factors-to-asean-epicentrum-of-growth
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson family: All you need to know about the former British Prime Minister’s ex-wives and eight children | Explanatory
- Peace and Stability as Key Factors of ASEAN’s Growth Epicenter
- Hollywood mogul with deep ties to China, his wife deposits more than $1.7 million in coffers supporting Biden’s re-election bid
- Eunice Newton Foote, who first discovered the greenhouse effect, appears in Google Doodle
- South Korea’s storm death toll rises as workers search for survivorsExBulletin
- PTI suspends grassroots membership of six leaders, Imran Khan alleges ‘forced divorces’
- With Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon win, we move into the tennis future | Jackson Progress-Argus Sports Illustrated Content
- California’s Death Valley scorches as brutal heat wave continues | News, Sports, Jobs
- Amazon significantly cuts the price of Google Pixel 6a
- World and International News – July 17, 2023
- Tennessee football to concede 2019-20 wins due to NCAA violations
- Google removes Swing VPN Android app exposed as DDoS botnet