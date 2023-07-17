Peace and Stability as Key Factors of ASEAN’s Growth Epicenter

JAKARTA, July 17, 2023-(ACN Newswire)-Indonesia completed a series of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meetings from July 10-15, 2023 in Jakarta, which highlighted that the South Asian region -East is the epicenter of growth and cooperations in terms of economy and stability must be maintained by member countries and partners.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivers a speech during a courtesy visit to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Affairs Meeting

Meeting of Ministers (AMM) in Jakarta on July 14, 2023. (ANTARA FOTO/Hafidz Mubarak A/nz/djo)

During his courtesy visit to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) here on Friday July 14, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said ASEAN should not become a battleground of rivalry and an agent of any country.

“We in ASEAN are committed to continuously strengthening unity and solidarity as well as strengthening ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region,” he said. President.

Indonesia stressed that ASEAN has excellent opportunities as an epicenter of growth, as the region has abundant natural resources and a population of productive age.

The 56th WMA Plenary Session – Brainstorming Sessions was held on July 11-12 and was linked to other meetings including a meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone Commission (SEANWFZ), a meeting with the ASEAN Intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights (AICHR).

A number of Post-Ministerial Conferences (PMCs) and multilateral meetings have also been held with ASEAN’s dialogue partners: the ASEAN+Three (APT) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the meetings of the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN regional meeting. Forum (ARF), India, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, United States and Turkey.

The meetings discussed several cooperations, including the South China Sea, Myanmar and Indo-Pacific issues, food security, energy transition, health, financial stability and nuclear proliferation.

“It shows that in the current situation, the Indonesian presidency remains strong in its efforts to make Southeast Asia the epicenter of growth (…) and this is also supported by all our partner countries”, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told a news conference. after the 56th AMM on Friday.

On regional issues, ASEAN is stepping up its efforts to engage all stakeholders in Myanmar to reduce conflict. The organization reaffirms that the Five Point Consensus remains the main reference for overcoming the political crisis in Myanmar.

To maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, ASEAN stressed the importance of taking confidence-building and preventive measures to build trust between parties and uphold international law, including UNCLOS. from 1982.

The ASEAN foreign ministers’ joint statement said the organization looked forward to the adoption of the guidelines to expedite the rapid conclusion of an effective and substantive code of conduct in the South China Sea during the PMC Plus One session with China on July 13 and encouraged efforts to take full advantage of the Guidelines.

Meanwhile, during ASEAN’s meeting with peer states and multilateral forums, the organization reiterated several programs related to the region.

ASEAN reiterated that all parties concerned should make every effort to preserve the Southeast Asian region as a nuclear-weapon-free zone.

In addition to convincing Russia and the UK to approve the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty, Marsudi said ASEAN would review the treaty, so that all nuclear weapon states wish to sign and adopt the SEANWFZ protocol.

ASEAN and its counterparts also discussed food security issues. Indonesia highlighted the need for investment, education and agricultural technology to ensure food availability, accessibility and affordability in times of crisis in meetings with India and Canada.

ASEAN has also informed the European Union that trade barrier policies, such as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) and the European Union Implementing Regulation (EUER), do not should not disrupt potential economic relations between the two regions. Thus, the two sides must find a common solution through the ASEAN-EU mechanisms.

During the meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Marsudi highlighted the potential for electric vehicle (EV) development in the region with Japan. ASEAN is well placed to partner with Japan in developing the electric vehicle battery ecosystem, while Japan can support this goal through the Green Innovation Fund.

The implementation of these cooperations would be discussed in more detail and with more concrete plans by the ASEAN sectoral ministers in charge of the economic field.

ASEAN reiterated that member states need the support of developed and friendly nations to move away from the zero-sum approach and adopt a win-win strategy.

Source: Antara News Agency