Boris Johnson family: All you need to know about the former British Prime Minister’s ex-wives and eight children | Explanatory
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is perhaps best known for his growing family than for his time at 10 Downing Street.
The 59-year-old, who served as prime minister between 2019 and 2022, has a total of eight children with three different wives.
Johnson and his third wife Carrie recently welcomed their third child togethera son named Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson.
Little Frank made the former politician a father for the eighth time, joining older brother Wilfred and big sister Romy in his offspring along with his third wife, Carrie.
How many children does Boris Johnson have?
Johnson has eight children in total, including newborn Frank, Romy, one, and Wilfred, three, with wife Carrie.
He has five other children with two different women: Lara, 30, Milo, 28, Cassia, 26, Théodore, 24 and Stéphanie, 13.
Lara, Milo, Cassia and Theodore are all Johnson’s children with his first wife, Marina Wheeler.
Stephanie’s birth in 2009 was a major controversy for Johnson. She was born after the ex-Prime Minister had an alleged extramarital affair with arts adviser Helen Macintyre.
According to reports, Johnson initially denied his paternity. However, this was proven in 2013 after a court battle where he sought an injunction to prevent his birth from being published in the media.
Johnson and his four eldest children are believed to have nothing to do with Stephanie or her mother.
Who are Boris Johnson’s ex-wives?
Allegra Mostyn Owen
Johnson has been married three times but only has children with two of his current and former wives.
His first wife was Allegra Mostyn-Owen, a British journalist and teacher. She was Johnson’s college girlfriend whom he met while a student at Oxford.
The couple married in 1987 and separated in 1993. They did not share any children.
According flavorstheir marriage ended just as Johnson was rekindling a friendship with his childhood friend, Marina Wheeler, the woman with whom he would go on to have four children.
Johnson and Mostyn-Owen’s relationship ended in 1993 and she has since opened up about their union, revealing their divorce was amicable.
“He’s a better ex than he was a husband,” she told the London Evening Standard in 2012.
Marina Wheeler
Johnson and his second wife Marina Wheeler first met as children at school in Brussels.
The couple married in 1993, just days after Johnson reportedly finalized his divorce from his first wife.
A few weeks after their wedding, Wheeler gave birth to the couple’s first child: Lara.
They went on to welcome three more children during their 25-year marriage – Milo, Cassia and Theodore.
In 2018, the couple revealed that they had decided to go their separate ways. “We have decided that it is in our best interests to part ways,” read a joint statement at the time.
“We subsequently agreed to divorce and that process is ongoing. As friends, we will continue to support our four children for years to come. We will not comment further.”
Throughout their marriage, Johnson was reported to have engaged in several affairs.
One case in particular was in 2009 which resulted in the birth of her fifth child Stephanie.
Who is Boris Johnson’s current wife?
Johnson married his third wife Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) in May 2021. Carrie is the daughter of newspaper founder Matthew Symonds and attorney Josephine McAffee.
The 35-year-old worked as a press secretary for the Conservative Party in 2010 and worked with Johnson on his campaign to be re-elected mayor of London in 2012.
The couple were first linked in 2019, a year after Johnson and his second wife Wheeler announced their split.
In February 2020, they announced that they were engaged and expecting their first child.
They married at Westminster Cathedral on May 29, 2021making Johnson the first British prime minister in history to marry into office in nearly 200 years.
Who are Boris Johnson’s eight children?
Johnson’s children range in age from 30 to a newborn.
Lara Lettice
Lara, 30, is Johnson’s eldest child and firstborn with ex-wife Marina Wheeler.
She was born in 1993, just weeks after her parents got married.
Lara works as a journalist, writer and broadcaster and her line has featured in publications such as the spectator, British vogue And The evening norm.
Milo Arthur
Milo, 28, was born in 1995 and is Johnson’s oldest son. He studied at London’s School of Oriental and once worked for a men’s magazine. Esquire Middle East to Dubai.
According The sunMilo is an avid cyclist like his father and is fluent in Arabic, French and Russian.
Cassia Peaches
Cassia, 26, is Johnson and Wheeler’s third child. She followed in the family’s footsteps as a writer.
Not much else is known about her other than her prestigious school career, which saw Cassia attend Trinity College Dublin.
Theodore Apollo
Theodore, 24, is Johnson’s youngest child with ex-wife Wheeler. He attended Cambridge University.
Stephanie
Johnson’s daughter, Stephanie, was born after having an affair with Helen Macintyre. She was born in November 2009 but Johnson was not named on her birth certificate.
Stephanie’s paternity was confirmed in 2012 at a High Court hearing in London which saw Associated Newspapers pay 15,000 (about $28,000) for the publication of photos of the child.
Wilfred
In 2020, Johnson and his now wife Carrie Symonds welcomed their first child together, a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.
Wilfred was the third child after Tony Blair’s son Leo and David Cameron’s daughter Florence to be a newborn at 10 Downing Street.
Romy
Romy was born in December 2021, making Johnson a father of seven.
A spokesperson for the couple at the time confirmed that Symonds had given birth to “a healthy baby girl”. Carrie later revealed that Romy was named after her aunt.
Franc
Johnson’s youngest child Frank was both July 11, 2023. He is the eighth child of the former Prime Minister and his third with his girlfriend.
“Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson was born July 5 at 9:15 a.m. (Can you guess what name my husband chose?!),” Symonds said in his social media announcement.
“I love every minute of the sleeping baby bubble. Seeing my two eldest sons embrace their new sibling with such joy and excitement was the most wonderful thing to see. We are all so smitten.
The couple only revealed they were expecting another baby in May 2023.
