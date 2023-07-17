Global warming: heat waves, forest fires hit the globe; Asia, Europe and the United States sizzle at 40 C+





Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, stoking wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming loom. Historic heat forecasts loomed over swaths of Asia, Europe and the United States. In Japan, authorities issued heat stroke warnings to tens of millions of people in 20 of its 47 prefectures as near-record temperatures scorched large areas and torrential rains battered other regions. National broadcaster NHK warned the heat was life-threatening, with the capital and other places recording nearly 40C. Japan’s highest temperature ever 41.1C recorded for the first time in the city of Kumagaya, Saitama, in 2018 could be beaten. The weather service reported that a powerful heat wave stretching from California to Texas was expected to peak over an extremely hot and dangerous weekend. California’s Death Valley, often among the hottest places on earth, is also likely to see new highs, with mercury possibly exceeding 54C. Southern California is battling numerous wildfires, including one in Riverside County that burned more than 7,500 acres. Further north, Canada said wildfires had burned a record 10 million hectares this year. In Italy, forecasts of historic highs in the coming days have led the Ministry of Health to issue a red alert for 16 cities. Temperatures are expected to hit 40C in Rome by Monday and 42C-43C on Tuesday, breaking the record of 40.5C set in August 2007. The Acropolis in Athens, one of Greece’s top tourist attractions, has closed for a third consecutive day during the hottest hours. On the Spanish island of La Palma, a fire burned 5,000 hectares, forcing the evacuation of 4,000 people.

