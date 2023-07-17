Unpacking the President’s Mine: How successful was Jokowi’s visit to Australia?

He came, he left and in the meantime what exactly did he do? Duncan Graham unpacks the reality of Indonesian President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo’s visit to Australia last week.

Before heading to Sydney for a visit billed for three days in reality, a single full day, President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo’s media team briefed a few selected Australian journalists on what the trip would bring: a mineral EV battery deal yielding billions in investment, as well as the extraction of major concessions on discriminatory travel rules.

The problem is that neither happened to any significant degree.

Deflate expectations

Prior to the visit, former Ambassador John McCarthy deflated some of the hype: To tell the truth, our relationship with Indonesia has become boring. Nevermind. In this business, boredom is good.

But, for more spice,he noted that Indonesia will never be a quasi-ally of Australia.

We need his clout (not his blind neutrality) to work with his fellow Southeast Asians to bring China and America back from the brink. It will involve more than commitment. It will go through activism. We need it as a strong pole in a multipolar region.

If such strong diplomacy was on Sydney’s agenda, it never surfaced in public.

Decryption of statements

Instead, the executives’ business was so quickly dispatched that Jokowi had time to discuss the EV battery further with Pierre Duton, a police boat cruise through the wet harbor and joyful photos with ironically endangered Sumatran tigers safer at Taronga Zoo as their natural environment, as their Balinese and Javanese descendants have already gone down in history. Literally.

Like a brief break from Indonesian politics, not bad. As a spruik strategy, not good, because the hidden message was to appeaseIndonesia’s radical nationalists poised to stoke real or imagined Western plots in upcoming election campaign as they have done before.

Hence this tip from Anthony Albanese: We recognize the importance of Indonesia’s territorial integrity and your sovereignty as a nation. And we respect that, and we work with you on a range of issues covering the difficult geopolitical circumstances of our time.

Decoded, this means two things: First, we plan to tell you more about the AUKUS nuclear submarines in your waters. Second, we will not support Papuan independence fighters as we supported you in the 1945-49 war against the Dutch.

Possibly arriving during his last visit as president (he resigns in October 2024 after an election in February), Jokowi has remained shy of the media, no doubt fearing questions about human rights violations, the persecution of homosexuals and the decline of democracy. Or maybe the World Trade Organization.

The joint list of must-have leaders reaffirmed the importance of the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its center focused on improving the functions of the WTO and establishing a fully functioning dispute settlement mechanism by 2024.

A different salute on world trade

This is benchmark hypocrisy, as Indonesia is giving the WTO two fingers by stopping many essential mineral exports.

At the end of last year, the world authority ruled the bans violated its tariffs and trade agreement. But Indonesia has refused to restart its port bulk shippers, arguing it needs the minerals to stay in the archipelago and be processed.

Asia time reportedEconomic Coordination Minister Airlangga Hartarto said that developed countries controlling other nations’ exports is a form of modern colonialism that will hinder Indonesia’s economic growth and development.

Downstream processing has been an unhatched egg in Australia for so long that it has become embroiled as we continue to ship cheap iron ore to China and import its expensive steel products. Jakarta has observed our inability to change this system and is therefore taking action by building Chinese-funded smelters.

He has morenickel than any other country and more than it can currently use. The European Union wants raw ore for stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries, so it filed a complaint with the WTO.

The EU won, but Indonesia’s response was go jump, or to put it politely, appeal and keep doing things our way. According to Reuterssaid Jokowi: We want to be a developed country, we want to create jobs. If we are afraid of being sued and back down, we will not be a developed country.

It’s a path Canberra won’t explore because Australia likes to think of itself as a follower of international rules and using the WTO to hit countries like China which banned our wines and barley ostensibly for political reasons .

A happy birthday, sort of

The Albanese-Jokowi meeting also celebrated the third anniversary of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and Australia. The proof that the free trade agreement has not yet lived up to expectations comes from the fact that foreign ministers have been ordered to renew the action plan.

The IA-CEPA includes quotas on work and holiday visas, eventually allowing the entry of 5,000 Indonesians per year. This unused clause awaits another meeting – whichever one is from Indonesia – and preferably with more time.

As he wished, Jokowis plans to sell electric vehicles to neighbors and put WA lithium at the top of the talking points. Although a presidential tick helps, ultimately all trades will be made by investors who will decide whether the trade makes commercial sense.

American cable news channel CNBC reportedan analyst saying there had been a signed win-win deal on electric vehicle battery minerals between Canberra and Jakarta, but there were no names or details. This story sounds like it.

Australian bankers estimate that too big risks to invest in the signature Jokowis Nusantara New Town project in East Kalimantan, which already appears to be sold out for lack of dollars. Wholl put money in a show where the state is corrupt, returns hard to detect and wonders if cheerleaders’ successor will be waving Widodos flags

AFR finds something that others have not found

After giving plenty of room for predictions before the visit, the FRG discovereda statement with strong terms animated by the firmness of international spirit. This language was invisible to other readers.

The 40-point document was filled with sweet synonyms suggesting that leadership teams welcome, acknowledge and emphasize ideas, but flattery is decorations, not enforceable treatises. Readers questioning this analysis can check out the 2,400-word statement here.

A slight change on visas

Leaders agreed on extended visas for Indonesian business people, a long-standing concern of Jakarta, and the launch of more Australian university branches in Indonesia.There is only one post-graduate campus run by Monash in Jakarta and the proposed new universities are conditional on the construction of Nusantara.

There are no specific details about the visa change yet. It is modeled after the frequent flyer offer for Chinese which costs $1,395 for a decade. It is not for vacationers.

Like Ross Taylor, former chairman of the Perth-based company Indonesia Institute and a strong advocate of fairer and cheaper entry permits for Indonesians, claims youhere is a huge market wanting to take advantage of Wide Brown but finding the process discriminatory and onerous:

Visa reforms do nothing to address the bureaucracy and expense that act as a huge drag. The big loser is Australia. Indonesians can travel visa-free to 70 countries, including Japan and India.

The bottom line

Why not treat Indonesians like we treat Malaysians and Singaporeans who get cheap online visas? Because Search Lowy show – we don’t trust them, and it will take some real tiger talk to start a change.John McCarthy should be at the leaders’ next love-in.

The race is on – the lineup to replace Joko Widodo as Indonesia’s next president is revealed