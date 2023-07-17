Johnson’s resignation honors questioned Lords nomination process

A cross-party committee of senior peers said the former prime minister showed no interest in reducing the number of peers during his three years in office and the number of new appointments he made far exceeded the target set by the Upper House.

The panel also noted that peerages were granted primarily to members of his own party by the former Conservative leader.

In a report by the Lord Speakers Committee on the size of the House on Monday, the peers said: In recent months there have been new developments which have challenged the appointment system.

Most notably, there has been considerable controversy over the size and composition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation list, with more than half of the initial candidates not approved by the House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac).

The House of Lords is one of the largest second houses in the world (House of Lords 2023/Roger Harris)

The Lord Speakers Committee recommended imposing a fixed term limit, perhaps around 15 years, for service in the Lords and called for a fairer distribution of new appointments depending on election results.

He said reducing the size of the Lords had become a matter of second order, with the priority of introducing a sustainable appointment system, ideally by legislation or otherwise by consensus between political parties.

In 2017, the peers recommended that the Lords be capped at 600 to make it smaller than the Commons.

But it has continued to swell, with the latest report suggesting there are 824 members, making it one of the largest review chambers in the world.

The committee reiterated its call for an end to the by-elections for hereditary peers to reduce the overall number and ensure a better gender balance, given that all 90 are male.

The urgency around the reforms comes as peers weigh the prospect of Labor winning the next general election, likely to be held next year, and needing to rapidly boost Sir Keir Starmers’ party representation in the Second House , as he is currently outnumbered. by conservative peers.

The report follows a storm over Mr Johnson’s exit honors last month in which he named seven new Lords peers.

Former London mayoral candidate Sean Bailey, who attended an anti-lockdown Christmas party in December 2020 at the Conservative Party headquarters, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen were among those who received peerages.

Mr Bailey, who was called upon to block his peerage, apologized for his attendance at the party.

Shaun Bailey has faced calls for his peerage to be blocked (Victoria Jones/PA)

More than half of Mr Johnsons peerage nominations have not been accepted by watchdog Holac, with Tory MPs and close allies such as former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nigel Adams who was reportedly among those blocked due to rules not being able to sit in both houses.

The ex-prime minister’s allies have accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of removing names from the final list, but Downing Street has denied the claim.

Ms Dorries announced her intention to step down as an MP before the list was published, although she has not yet formally resigned.

Mr Johnson and Mr Adams announced their decision to do the same shortly after, with the former Prime Minister leaving in protest after finding a Commons inquiry found he had lied to MPs with his assurances that lockdown rules had been followed at No 10 during the pandemic.

His honors list was not the first time Mr Johnson had disagreed with Holac.

In December 2020, Mr Johnson overruled the body to pass a peerage for Tory donor Peter Cruddas despite Holac saying he could not bear to give him a seat on the Red Pews.

Addressing a possible change of government, the House-size committee said Labor would be placed in a difficult position if it were to win a majority in the next election, given that its 181 party-affiliated peers do not represent much more than 20%.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to abolish the House of Lords (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Their average age is also 75, seven years older than the conservative group.

Labor leader Sir Keir, who has pledged to abolish unelected peers, has pointed to the imbalance in the Lords and his spokesman has hinted that he may need to appoint party peers regularly to ensure that he can get his legislative program through.

The Lord Speakers committee said that gradual changes in the composition of the House could ensure that a party does not find itself in the same situation again.

The committee suggested that new appointments be made based on an average of each party’s share of their seats in the House of Commons and the national vote in the last general election.

This would have a gradual impact on the political balance of parties, reflecting each party’s electoral fortunes over time while allowing each party to refresh its own membership, the six-page report says.

Lords Burns, chairman of the House Size Committee, said: Political leaders should focus first on putting in place a sustainable and fair method of awarding appointments.

This will lay the groundwork for a cap and a lasting reduction in the size of the Chamber.

The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: This report by a cross-party committee of peers provides recommendations that would enhance the reputation and effectiveness of the Lords.