Politics
Johnson’s resignation honors questioned Lords nomination process
A cross-party committee of senior peers said the former prime minister showed no interest in reducing the number of peers during his three years in office and the number of new appointments he made far exceeded the target set by the Upper House.
The panel also noted that peerages were granted primarily to members of his own party by the former Conservative leader.
In a report by the Lord Speakers Committee on the size of the House on Monday, the peers said: In recent months there have been new developments which have challenged the appointment system.
Most notably, there has been considerable controversy over the size and composition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation list, with more than half of the initial candidates not approved by the House of Lords Nominations Committee (Holac).
The Lord Speakers Committee recommended imposing a fixed term limit, perhaps around 15 years, for service in the Lords and called for a fairer distribution of new appointments depending on election results.
He said reducing the size of the Lords had become a matter of second order, with the priority of introducing a sustainable appointment system, ideally by legislation or otherwise by consensus between political parties.
In 2017, the peers recommended that the Lords be capped at 600 to make it smaller than the Commons.
But it has continued to swell, with the latest report suggesting there are 824 members, making it one of the largest review chambers in the world.
The committee reiterated its call for an end to the by-elections for hereditary peers to reduce the overall number and ensure a better gender balance, given that all 90 are male.
The urgency around the reforms comes as peers weigh the prospect of Labor winning the next general election, likely to be held next year, and needing to rapidly boost Sir Keir Starmers’ party representation in the Second House , as he is currently outnumbered. by conservative peers.
The report follows a storm over Mr Johnson’s exit honors last month in which he named seven new Lords peers.
Former London mayoral candidate Sean Bailey, who attended an anti-lockdown Christmas party in December 2020 at the Conservative Party headquarters, and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen were among those who received peerages.
Mr Bailey, who was called upon to block his peerage, apologized for his attendance at the party.
More than half of Mr Johnsons peerage nominations have not been accepted by watchdog Holac, with Tory MPs and close allies such as former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nigel Adams who was reportedly among those blocked due to rules not being able to sit in both houses.
The ex-prime minister’s allies have accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of removing names from the final list, but Downing Street has denied the claim.
Ms Dorries announced her intention to step down as an MP before the list was published, although she has not yet formally resigned.
Mr Johnson and Mr Adams announced their decision to do the same shortly after, with the former Prime Minister leaving in protest after finding a Commons inquiry found he had lied to MPs with his assurances that lockdown rules had been followed at No 10 during the pandemic.
His honors list was not the first time Mr Johnson had disagreed with Holac.
In December 2020, Mr Johnson overruled the body to pass a peerage for Tory donor Peter Cruddas despite Holac saying he could not bear to give him a seat on the Red Pews.
Addressing a possible change of government, the House-size committee said Labor would be placed in a difficult position if it were to win a majority in the next election, given that its 181 party-affiliated peers do not represent much more than 20%.
Their average age is also 75, seven years older than the conservative group.
Labor leader Sir Keir, who has pledged to abolish unelected peers, has pointed to the imbalance in the Lords and his spokesman has hinted that he may need to appoint party peers regularly to ensure that he can get his legislative program through.
The Lord Speakers committee said that gradual changes in the composition of the House could ensure that a party does not find itself in the same situation again.
The committee suggested that new appointments be made based on an average of each party’s share of their seats in the House of Commons and the national vote in the last general election.
This would have a gradual impact on the political balance of parties, reflecting each party’s electoral fortunes over time while allowing each party to refresh its own membership, the six-page report says.
Lords Burns, chairman of the House Size Committee, said: Political leaders should focus first on putting in place a sustainable and fair method of awarding appointments.
This will lay the groundwork for a cap and a lasting reduction in the size of the Chamber.
The Lord Speaker, Lord McFall of Alcluith, said: This report by a cross-party committee of peers provides recommendations that would enhance the reputation and effectiveness of the Lords.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ilfordrecorder.co.uk/news/national/23659100.johnson-resignation-honours-brought-question-lords-appointments-process/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan set to visit Gulf and Northern Cyprus
- Johnson’s resignation honors questioned Lords nomination process
- Spaniard Alcaraz defeats Djokovic to win Wimbledon men’s tennis final
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally lower after China reports weaker than expected growth in 2Q
- Mexico or Panama?: Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) shows the winner of the 2023 Gold Cup
- Pakistan and Iran pledge to end terrorist threat
- Wall Street executives make their first bets against Donald Trump in 2024
- Unpacking the President’s Mine: How successful was Jokowi’s visit to Australia?
- Tell the difference between technology fads and true innovation
- Northwest students are redefining summer fun
- Connor Kunkel named interim head football coach at Minnesota West – The Globe
- Schools and stock market closed as Hong Kong braces for Typhoon Talim