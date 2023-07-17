Erdogan set to visit Gulf and Northern Cyprus





ALBAWABA – In his first visit to several countries after the presidential elections in May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is embarking on a tour of the Gulf and northern Cyprus, with the main objective being to strengthen ties and strike new agreements . In a statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, Erdogan’s meetings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will focus on bilateral relations, global and regional issues and possible areas of cooperation, especially in the fields economy and investment. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Northern Cyprus from July 17 to 20. According to Turkish media, Ankara expects to agree on investments in the Turkish economy worth over $50 pic.twitter.com/mcukRFyN81 Spriter Team (@SpiterTeam) July 17, 2023 On his return from the NATO summit in Lithuania last week, Erdogan told reporters that: We would like to further strengthen all kinds of relations between us by traveling to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. Erdogan’s first stop will be in Doha where he will meet Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The two leaders will hold talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations on several levels. Ankara has secured $28 billion in currency swap deals with Gulf countries and South Korea in recent years. Erdogan is also expected to attend Peace and Freedom Day celebrations in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). He will meet TRNC Chairman Ersin Tatar to discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus crisis as well as bilateral relations and inaugurate the new terminal and runway at Ercan International Airport. Saudi-Turkish relations Earlier this week, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat met with Saudi Housing Minister Majid Al-Hogail in Istanbul on the sidelines of a Turkish-Saudi business forum, where the two ministers hoped to increase the volume of trade between the two countries. Anadolu Agency reported that more than a dozen agreements have been signed between Turkish and Saudi companies.

