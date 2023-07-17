North East: People in the North East fully trust PM Modi: Sonowal | India News





ethnic conflicts in Manipur will have little impact on BJP s survey of fortunes in the region, Minister for the Union Sarbananda Sonowal recount YOU s Manash Pratim Gohain & Dash Dipak . Says people in northeast have confidence in PM Narendra Modi and BJP will do doing very well in the region in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Excerpts from the interview:

How do you view the recent unrest in Manipur?

Whatever happened is unfortunate, but aside from a few sporadic incidents, normalcy is returning. The Center wishes the restoration of peace as soon as possible for which the Minister of the Interior Amit Shah has done everything possible. The Minister of the Interior has also set up a citizens’ committee, thanks to which the situation is improving. Schools have started, farmers have returned to the fields and small business establishments have also resumed operations

How will the Manipur violence impact the region?

The development in the North East due to PM Modi’s dedication over the past nine years is visible. He not only visited the region more than 50 times, but requested all ministries and senior officials to implement their programs on time without compromising quality. For the region, Modi-ji is the true friend and every local trusts him. The efforts made to restore and maintain peace and public order through the agreement with Bodo, Karbi and Dimasa, the withdrawal of AFSPA from Arunachal, Nagaland and Assam are a clear sign that the peace is possible in the region. Everyone recognizes the efforts of the PM.

Do you do you think there is outside influence in Manipur and how could this play out politically for the BJP in the general election of 2024?

The people of the Northeast believe that if Modi-ji is there, they are safe and no power in the world can disturb them. It is the confidence that our Prime Minister has earned thanks to his exemplary contribution to the region. He captured the hearts of the locals. The Northeast wants to play a significant role in the development of the country. Assam wants to top the list of developed states. In Assam, the BJP won nine seats, but in 2024 it will be more than 12. Across the region, the party will have nearly 25 seats.

Prime Minister Modi has asked your ministry to focus on increasing the number of seafarers citing the high number of the Philippines despite its size?

We have made remarkable progress. We had only 1.17 lakh seafarers in 2014. After we took over, several new initiatives were undertaken such as youth training and scholarships. Now the number has touched 2.5 lakh. The number of female seafarers in 2014 was only 255 and it is now 3,000. This shows how the implementation of the plans has yielded results. Currently we have a 12% share of seafarers in the world and our aim is to increase this to 20%. It will take us about 10 years.

What was the outcome of the recent meeting on speeding up National Waterway 5 on Mahanadi in Odisha for faster coal evacuation?

Coal is transported by cabotage from Odisha to Chennai. The Prime Minister had set himself the goal of reducing logistics costs by 14% to 8% during the launch

There is A strong emphasis on the development of waterways, including in Assam.

Congress has never given importance to inland waterways. If they had paid attention to strength, resources and opportunities and made policies, the pace of development would have been much higher. Congress-led governments have notified only five national (NW) waterways. But after taking charge, the BJP government notified 111 NW.

How has Bangladesh Protocol Road contributed to our waterways sector?

Since the Bangladesh Protocol Road became operational, we have sent 180 tons of food grains from Patna to Pandu over 2,350 km. We sent 1,800 tons of steel from Haldia to Pandu and the ship came back with coal. We also organized the longest river cruise in the world, the MV Ganga Vilas, which launched on January 13.

