A sign in a park in Brampton, Canada is defaced with graffiti targeting PM Modi





By India Today World Desk: Signage at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in the Canadian city of Brampton has been defaced with anti-Indian graffiti. Targeting Indian leaders, the sign was spray painted with the phrase referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist”. The city administration condemned the act of vandalism targeting a sign in the park, which was an attack on a faith community, she said. Taking to Twitter, Canadian authorities said: “The City is deeply disappointed to learn of the recent act of vandalism targeting a park sign, which is an attack on a faith community. This matter was quickly escalated to police. for investigation and appropriate action,” the tweet added. “At the City of Brampton, we stand united against such acts of intolerance and discrimination. We proudly uphold our values ​​of diversity, inclusion and respect for all and these acts of hate will not be tolerated. The City is deeply disappointed to learn of the recent vandalism of a park sign, which is an attack on a faith community. This case was quickly transferred to the @PeelPolice for investigation and appropriate action. At the City of Brampton, we stand united… City of Brampton (@CityBrampton) July 14, 2023 According to reports, the defaced panel was first seen on Friday morning and it was restored shortly after. READ ALSO | ‘To keep Rahul Gandhi relevant…’: BJP attacks Congress for opposing Delhi order Reports suggest Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown told Canadian media he was ‘outraged’ by the act of vandalism and that the city administration had ‘zero tolerance’ for ‘bullying of any religion “. This is not an isolated case. In January, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto raised the issue of “hate crime” with Canadian authorities after a major Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada was vandalized with anti-Indian graffiti. The act caused outrage in the Indian community. We strongly condemn the defacement of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton, a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-Indian graffiti. The heinous act of vandalism deeply hurt the feelings of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns about this with the Canadian authorities. IndianinToronto (@IndiainToronto) January 30, 2023 Mayor Patrick Brown took note of the unfortunate incident and condemned the act. THE @CityBrampton condemns the degradation of Gauri Shankar Mandir. This act of heinous vandalism has no place in our city or our country. I expressed my concerns about this hate crime to @ChiefNish And @PeelPolice. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their place of worship. Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) January 30, 2023 It was the third case of a “hate crime” and act of vandalism in Canada since July 2022. READ ALSO | Hindu temple attacked with rocket launchers in Sindh, Pakistan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/signboard-park-canada-brampton-defaced-graffiti-targeting-pm-modi-2407431-2023-07-17

