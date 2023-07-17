Trump News Today: Trump tells DeSantis to return to Florida as gubernatorial campaign lays off staff





‘What is a Blizzard?’ : Trump reveals he has never been to a Dairy Queen

Donald Trump headlined the first of a two-day conference hosted by right-wing political activist group Turning Point USA alongside far-right lawmakers, candidates and pundits including Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz.

The former presidents’ rambling speech on Saturday night condemned the investigations and indictments against him while telling Ron DeSantis to return home to Florida, accusing his rival for the Republican presidential nomination of neglecting the governor’s office.

Mr. DeSantis’ campaign, meanwhile, reported raising more than $20 million in the first six weeks of its campaign, but a dozen staff were recently made redundant in a shakeup as its poll figures follow the former presidents.

Trump’s remarks came as his legal team urges Georgia courts to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference and overturn a grand jury’s final report special that recommends indictments against those in Trump’s inner circle.

Lawyers filed similar motions in the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court after a separate grand jury was sworn in to hear evidence surrounding attempts to nullify the 2020 election results.

Ms. Caroll is suing Mr. Trump for denying he sexually assaulted her in Manhattan in the 1990s. In 2019, when he was president, Mr. Trump said that Ms. Carroll was not my type and that the assault alleged never happened.

If a federal employee is sued for defamation for actions related to their work, the DOJ can step in as a defendant and effectively prevent the lawsuit from proceeding on the grounds that the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.

Abe Asher explains why Mr. Trump can no longer rely on the federal government to defend him.

Oliver O’Connell15 July 2023 01:45

1689572700Order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies halted by court

On Friday, a federal appeals court temporarily stayed a lower court order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies regarding controversial online posts.

Lawyers for the Biden administration had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued July 4 by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. Doughty himself had denied a request to suspend his order pending appeal.

Friday’s brief 5th Circuit order put Doughtys’ order on hold until further court order. He asked that arguments in the case be scheduled on an expedited basis.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 06:45

1689565500Tucker Carlson and Pence clash over Ukraine

On Friday, Tucker Carlson appeared to be losing patience with Mike Pence after the 2024 presidential candidate refused to back down from his support for arming the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Andrew Feinberg has more:

They spent about half of their discussion arguing over Mr Pence’s vision for the nearly 18-month war, which the former vice president described in stark terms based on his two visits to the region .

When addressing the Turning Point conference on Saturday night, Carlson continued his attacks on the former president and reinforced a narrative of Ukraine that shaped an element of the Republican Party and its base while winning the praise from Russian state media.

If you are a Christian leader and Christians go to jail for their views, you need to say something, Carlson said, reigniting a misleading narrative that accuses Ukrainian Jewish leader Volodymyr Zelensky of persecuting Christian priests. And if you don’t, you’re not really a Christian leader.

How grateful we are to Tucker Carlson for revealing real snakes that don’t have our best interests in mind, right-wing commentator Benny Johnson said, between cackles over President Biden’s viral clips and boos directed against Mr. Pence.

Alex WoodwardJuly 17, 2023, 4:45 a.m.

1689558300Tim Scott agrees with Tucker Carlson’s dismissal of Russian threat

Republican Senator Tim Scott or South Carolina seemed to agree with former Fox News host Tucker Carlsons’ assertion that Mexico poses a greater threat to the United States than Russia in a friendly forum on the 2024 election campaign.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 02:45

1689551100Ex-Secret Service agent not surprised by White House cocaine discovery

A day after the Secret Service investigation into the presence of cocaine in the White House ended, former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras said she was not shocked the drugs could have entered.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 00:45

1689548444Far-right pundits and lawmakers evangelize and crown Trump and Tucker at Turning Points Florida conference

On the stage of a two-day conference of influential activist groups, far-right conspiracy theorists, Republican presidential candidates and members of Congress turned to Christian nationalist evangelism, adjacent conspiracy to QAnon and a grim picture of an America in rapid decline under Democratic leadership. .

Guest speakers at Turning Point USA’s inaugural Turning Point Action conference in Florida have repeatedly denied the existence of transgender people, claimed that support for Ukraine is based on a lie, and characterized President Joe Biden as both a frail and incapable minion and like the most corrupt politician. all time.

And they have professed their loyalty to both Donald Trump, who delivered rambling prime-time remarks on July 15, and Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News pundit celebrated by Turning Point guests as the figure key that can articulate their long list of grievances.

More information on this weekend’s conference:

Alex Woodward17 July 2023 00:00

1689547544Trump praises the federal judge he appointed who is now overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case

Donald Trump appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to the Southern District of Florida in 2020.

Now she’s overseeing the federal case against him for illegally keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property after he left the White House.

His legal team also pressed the judge to allow the trial to continue as he seeks to delay the case indefinitely. The case is pending a decision by Judge Cannon.

Asked on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures if he thought the judge would grant the motion, the former president said he didn’t know.

I know he is a highly respected judge. A very smart judge and a very strong judge, he said.

I am very proud to have nominated her, he added. But she is very intelligent and very strong, and she loves our country. We need judges who love our country to do the right thing.

Alex Woodward16 July 2023 23:45

1689545651Turning Point straw poll puts Ramaswamy, not DeSantis, second if there’s no Trump

Turning Point Actions participants notably did not choose Ron DeSantis as the second choice for the Republican nomination in a weekend straw poll.

Although they were asked to choose a different candidate than the first round, which overwhelmingly opted for Trump, participants also chose Trump as number 2.

But Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump propellant who told the crowd he was not running against any candidate, got 51.2% of the second-choice vote.

Alex WoodwardJuly 16, 2023, 11:14 p.m.

1689545431 Unsurprisingly, Trump dominates the Turning Point Actions straw poll

Except for the candidates who ran against him (except for Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump booster who said he wasn’t running against anyone), speaker after speaker at the Turning Point Action conference pledged their loyalty to Donald Trump.

The results of a fictitious poll are therefore not a surprise, the former president obtaining 85.7% of the votes of the participants.

Ron DeSantis, considered his main rival for the 2024 nomination, received 4.3%.

Top picks for Mr Trump’s running mate include failed Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake (30.8%), US Representative Byron Donalds (24%) and Mr Ramaswamy (22 %).

Alex Woodward16 July 2023 23:10

1689543900Trump asks Georgia’s highest court to throw out grand jury report on election probe and disqualify prosecutor

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia’s highest court to bar the district attorney who investigated his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him and dismiss a special grand jury report saying part of the investigation.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has hinted that she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.

Oliver O’Connell16 July 2023 22:45

