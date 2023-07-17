Erdogan and Sisi end their feud 10 years too late

Comment this story Comment

The most pointless feud in the Middle East and which is a very crowded field is finally over. After a 10-year diplomatic freeze, Turkey and Egypt are finally exchanging ambassadors. After leading their countries through a decade of political repression and economic suffering, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian leader General Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi hope that the resumption of normal relations will bear fruit.

But that’s unlikely to make up for the opportunity cost of the years the pair wasted in mutual Mulish antagonism. During the same period, Erdogan and Sisi have transformed their countries into the proverbial sick of the Middle East, each in desperate need of an economic crutch.

It may look like Erdogan is leading this week’s NATO summit, where he used Turkey’s veto power to extract concessions from Sweden and won praise and possibly a fleet of F -16 from President Joe Biden. Sisi has also been in Bidens’ good graces, despite the Egyptian regimes’ appalling human rights record. But both men face huge economic problems at home, and the resumption of ties between their countries is a timely reminder of the chances they missed.

Under other circumstances, and other leaders, Turkey and Egypt could have forged a formidable partnership: the former boasting the most diverse and sophisticated economy in the region, and the latter the largest market and labor pool. In any case, that was the hope in 2012, when Erdogan agreed to provide Egypt, then led by President Mohammed Morsi, with a billion dollar loan, the first, it was hoped, of a long series. When they met in Ankara that fall, there was much talk of shared economic interests and the promise of an improved free trade agreement. Zafer Caglayan, then Turkey’s economy minister, promised that bilateral trade would double to $10 billion in no time.

But within months, Sissi had ousted Morsi in a coup. Erdogan, whose AK party shared the Morsis Muslim Brotherhood ideology, denounced the general as an illegitimate tyrant. Sisi, who viewed the Muslim Brotherhood as an existential threat, resented Erdogan for giving refuge to the groups’ leaders and other opposition figures. Cairo declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata and Ankara responded accordingly.

Over the next decade, the two leaders found themselves at loggerheads in numerous regional disputes. In 2017, Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, Turkey’s closest ally in the Gulf region. At the beginning of 2020, Erdogan sent Turkish troops to Libya to support the government in Tripoli, which was threatened by a rebel general, Khalifa Haftar, supported by Egypt. Later that year, Egypt joined Cyprus, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority to create the EastMed Gas Forum, visibly excluding Turkey. .

Trade between the two nations has grown over the past decade, but much slower than expected when Erdogan and Morsi posed for the photo op in Ankara. A surge in Turkish imports of Egyptian natural gas last year, after relations began to improve, helped boost bilateral trade to $7.76 billion.

But while a Turkish-Egyptian partnership could have challenged the Gulf Arab oil states as the dominant economic and political core of the Middle East and North Africa, the two countries are now strongly linked to the emirates. After hampering Turkey’s economy by pursuing eccentric monetary policies, Erdogan had to abandon his loftiness towards the Gulf states and instead seek help from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He will soon return to these countries, a big hat in his hand.

From Cairo, Sisi will watch with envy, having already uncovered his credit with petrostates in a futile attempt to cover up the widening cracks in an economy where runaway inflation is taking its toll on households as the government grapples with a shortage of food. foreign currency. Egypt was forced to seek lines of credit from China and India, on less generous terms than it once got from the Gulf.

Turkey and Egypt are also bending over backwards to attract investors from the Gulf states rather than each other. This week, Emirati companies have been doing well in the sale of Egyptian state assets. Erdogan and Morsi had considered companies from their respective countries collaborating in the South, but there have been few major joint ventures. Turkish construction companies have mostly missed the construction of the new administrative capital that Sisi is raising outside Cairo. Egypt’s military-industrial complex has not benefited from the innovation of Turkish defense manufacturers.

More opportunities may yet arise as relations between the two countries continue to improve. There is obviously great potential for cooperation in the exploitation of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially if Sisi can help resolve grievances between Turkey and other riparian states. It is conceivable that Turkish companies will bid for the Egyptian army-owned companies that Sisi has promised to sell.

But the promise that a strong Turkish-Egyptian partnership once held now seems lost in the realm of ‘could have been’. Ankara and Cairo could have balanced the weight of the oil states in the Arab world; they could have involved other regional actors that Iraq and Libya immediately come to mind in an economic bloc; they could have helped each other to become more competitive against world powers in Africa; indeed, they could have been more important players in the geopolitics of the global south.

Alas, it will be a long time, if ever, before both countries make up for the 10 years lost to the bloody wits of their rulers.

