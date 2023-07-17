What we know about Fani Willis’ investigation so far.





It looks like Donald Trump could soon be indicted again (yes, it would be his third time this year). Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis said she expects to make a decision on whether to charge him before September.

Willis has been building a case against Trump and his allies for over two years now, and it all started on that fateful day (January 2, 2021) when Trump had a phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He demanded that Raffensperger find 11,780 votes so Trump could undo Joe Bidens’ victory in Georgia. Two days later, Willis began working as a Fulton County prosecutor and within weeks formally opened a criminal investigation into Trump’s attempts to influence the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election.

Since then, Willis’ investigation appears to be moving steadily towards an indictment. Just last week, a grand jury was sworn in; dozens of witnesses have already testified; and Willis has publicly flirted with the idea of ​​relying on a sweeping Georgia racketeering law to dramatically expand the scope of his impending indictment.

Here’s everything we know so far about Willis’ investigation of Trump:

There is a lot of evidence

Trump’s phone call to Raffensperger was just the tip of the iceberg. After the 2020 elections, he then contacted several senior Georgian officials to try to convince them to make him the legitimate winner. This includes Gov. Brian KempTrump asked him to lobby the state legislature and order an audit of mail-in ballot signatures and Attorney General Chris Carr, whom Trump called to drum up support for a lawsuit to delay certification of presidential voters in Georgia, along with three other states.

Then there is the bogus voter scheme. It all started with Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani visiting Georgia lawmakers in December 2020. Giuliani spoke to the state Senate Judiciary Subcommittee to convince them that Georgia’s election was tainted with voter fraud and that the Legislative Assembly should respond by naming its own list of voters for Trump. . This ploy worked, somewhat; 16 Republican voters met and signed a fake certificate wrongly attributing Trump’s victory in Georgia.

And then there’s the complicated saga of hacked voting materials from rural Coffee County, Georgia. Trump’s team of allies concocted a scheme to gain access to voting machines to copy sensitive election information. The effort was started by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who hired and paid for a Georgia-based forensics firm to travel to the Coffee County election office. They would have spent days copying data from Dominion voting machines. Although Coffee County is outside of Willis’ jurisdiction, she uses the incident to potentially help set up a racketeering case. It requires a series of actions by Trump and his allies that demonstrate unlawful election interference.

Top Republicans have been called to testify

The DA office has already heard testimony from Georgia’s top leaders, including Raffensperger, Kemp and Carr, all of whom received phone calls from Trump as he tried to prove there was rampant voter fraud in Georgia. .

Giuliani was also called to testify and spent six hours before the grand jury. Giuliani is considered a target of the Willis investigation and could face indictment himself. Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows was also asked to testify as an important witness, given that he traveled to Georgia and witnessed Trump’s numerous phone calls with US officials. ‘State. Meadows also sent several emails to the Justice Department alleging voter fraud in Georgia and asking for investigations.

Willis also requested Powell’s testimony, citing her close ties to Trump and a previous deposition she gave to the House committee on Jan. 6. In that testimony, Powell confirmed that Trump had asked him to serve as a special adviser and identify states that had election problems, while collecting evidence.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham also testified because he spoke with Georgia officials about mail-in ballots just as Trump was actively contesting election results across the country (and in Georgia). Graham fought to avoid testifying, challenging Willis’ subpoena and taking it all the way to the Supreme Court, but the court found he had to comply.

Immunity agreements have been accepted

Of the 16 bogus voters who signed a certificate falsely attributing Trump’s victory in Georgia, at least eight agreed to sit down for interviews with prosecutors in exchange for immunity in the Willis investigation. Specific details about this have not been made public.

In addition to these fake voters, a jury foreman told NBC News that a dozen witnesses were granted some level of immunity, including one person who spoke up and refused to answer questions until that an immunity agreement be proposed.

A grand jury sworn in

A special grand jury was first sworn in last year and over the course of about six months heard testimony from 75 witnesses. He did not have the power to issue an indictment but produced a report of his findings. Five pages of that report were made public earlier this year and included the finding that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses.

In July, two new grand juries were sworn in and both will hear ordinary criminal cases, but only one will be tasked with approving potential charges against Trump and his allies. The two panels will meet weekly, twice a week, for a two-month term.

A decision is expected no later than September 1.

Willis wrote a letter to the Fulton County Sheriff stating that possible criminal charges could be announced between July 11 and September 1 and asked that law enforcement be prepared to protect the public. She noted that violence can ensue and that as leaders it is incumbent on us to be prepared.

Willis also announced that his staff would be working remotely for the first three weeks of August, asking judges not to schedule trials for part of that time.

Willis could go beyond Georgia

Willis could potentially use the Georgias Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, which is traditionally used to target organized crime. In order to convict under RICO, a prosecutor must prove that a group of people commits a pattern of two or more crimes, such as robbery, murder, or drug trafficking. This can result in five to 20 years in prison, a fine, or both.

Shirin Ali

What happened to that other Jack Smith investigation into Trump?

Learn more

Willis could make the case for RICO by pointing out how Trump’s fake-voter program not only impacted Georgia, but also fueled similar efforts to overturn election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan. Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. All the states Trump has lost to Biden.

Another ominous sign for Trump: Willis’ team has hired John Floyd, an attorney and RICO expert, to help with the investigation. Floyd previously worked with Willis when she used RICO to sue 11 teachers for cheating on student proficiency tests to inflate test scores.

Meanwhile, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes appears to be setting the stage for his own criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in his states. Anonymous sources told The Washington Post that an Atlanta-area prosecutor was contacted about evidence collected for Georgia’s investigation into Trump’s fake voter scheme.

