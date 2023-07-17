List of ministers and deputy ministers of President Joko Widodo after the cabinet reshuffle





Suara.com – News of President Joko Widodo’s cabinet reshuffle turned out to be more than just a figment of the imagination. Today, Monday (7/17/2023), Jokowi has nominated a number of names to become ministers and deputy ministers at the State Palace. The president has appointed Budi Arie Setiadi minister of communication and information technology (Menkominfo), replacing Johnny G Plate who has been caught up in a corruption scandal. In addition, the President also appointed five Deputy Ministers (Wamen), namely Nesar Patria as Wamenkominfo, Paiman Raharjo as Wamendes. Then there is Rosan Roeslani as Deputy Minister of BUMN, Pahama Mansury as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Saiful Rahmat Dasuki as Deputy Minister of Religion, replacing Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi. Read also :Jokowi does not want to be dragged into the debate over the 2024 presidential candidate Not only ministers and deputy ministers, Jokowi also appointed Djan Faridz and Gandi Sulistiyanto as members of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres). With the cabinet reshuffle, automatically the composition of ministers and deputy ministers of the Indonesia Onward cabinet. And here are the names of the ministers of the Jokowi-Ma’ruf cabinet after the reshuffle carried out on Monday (17/7/2023). Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Human Rights: Mahfud MD Coordinating Minister of the Economy: Airlangga Hartarto Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture: Muhadjir Effendy Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment: Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Secretary of State to the Minister: Pratikno Defense Minister: Prabowo Subianto Minister of Foreign Affairs: Retno Marsudi Interior Minister: Tito Karnavian Minister of Cabinet Secretariat: Pramono Anung Minister of Justice and Human Rights: Yasonna Laoly Minister of Worship: Yaqut Cholil Quoumas Minister of Finance: Sri Mulyani Minister of Health: Budi Gunadi Sadikin Minister of Education and Culture: Nadiem Makarim Minister of Social Affairs: Tri Rismaharini Minister of Manpower: Ida Fauziyah Minister of Industry: Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita Trade Minister: Zulkifli Hasan Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources: Arifin Tasrif Minister of Public Works and Public Housing: Basuki Hadimuljono Minister of Communication and Information: Budi Arie Setiadi Minister of Transport: Budi Karya Sumadi Minister of Agriculture: Syahrul Yasin Limpo Minister of Environment and Forests: Siti Nurbaya Bakar Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries: Sakti Wahyu Trenggono Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration: Abdul Halim Iskandar Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning: Hadi Tjahjanto Minister of Development Planning and Head of Bappenas: Suharso Monoarfa Minister for Empowerment of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform: Abdullah Azwar Anas Minister of Public Enterprises: Erick Thohir Minister of Investment/ Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM): Bahlil Lahadalia Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs: Teten Masduki Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy: Sandiaga Salahudin Uno Minister for the Promotion of Women and Child Protection: I Gusti Ayu Bintang Minister of Youth and Sports: Dito Ariotedjo. Apart from this, there are also dozens of deputy minister positions in the Jokowi-Ma’ruf cabinet, they are as follows: Deputy Minister of Defence: M Herindra Deputy Home Secretary (Wamendagri) John Wemp Wetipo Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs: Pahala Mansury Deputy Minister of Religion: Saiful Rahmat Dasuki Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights (Wamenkumham): Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej Deputy Minister of Finance (Wamenkeu): Suahasil Nazara Deputy Minister of Health: Dante Saksono Deputy Minister of Trade (Wamendag): Jerry Sambuaga Deputy Minister of Labour: Afriansyah Noor Deputy Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning: Raja Juli Antoni Deputy Minister of Communication and Information: Nezar Patria PDTT Deputy Minister: Paiman Raharjo Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises: Rosan Roeslani and Kartika Wirjoatmodjo. Contributors: Damayanti’s Paradise Read also :Appointed new Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi has assets of IDR 101 billion, surpassing Jokowi

