How much money did Donald Trump and Joe Biden raise for the US election?





Former US President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden in their respective parties lead all other candidates in terms of money raised for US polls. AFP/Files

As the race for the US presidency heats up, candidates from the Democratic and Republican parties are scrambling to inflate their war chest before the start of the primary and general election campaigns.

Even though the primary season has yet to begin, incumbent President Joe Biden leads all candidates according to financial information submitted to the US Federal Election Commission for the second quarter of 2023 that ended in June, Bloomberg reported. .

Joe Biden

The U.S. Presidents’ Team said in a statement that the campaign raised $72 million for the 2024 re-election effort in the second quarter.

According to Bloomberg, the American president since the launch of his re-election has raised more than a million dollars a day on average. The money collected is much higher than that of his former boss Barack Obama.

A major driver for the US president is raising such large sums through joint fundraising deals between the Bidens campaign, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) and state parties. The deal allows Biden to accept much bigger money than his Republican rivals.

The maximum donation to the Biden Victory Fund is $929,600, eclipsing the $3,300 individual contribution limit for single campaigns without a broader party agreement.

Among Bidens donors are Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAIs, creator of ChatGPT, Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, Seth MacFarlane, actor and writer, and Michael Kors, fashion designer.

donald trump

According to Bloomberg, Bidens predecessor Donald Trump, who is trying to score a return to the White House, raised more than $35 million from small donors in the second quarter despite facing legal challenges.

According to Bloomberg, the funds were raised through the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, but not all of the money is required to go to the former presidents’ campaign.

The committee splits the donations between the Trumps campaign and its leadership Political Action Committee (PAC) and will not report to the US FEC until July 31. At this point, it’s unclear how much of the $35 million will ultimately go to PAC leadership, which may be distributed to other candidates or pay for Trump’s legal fees, but 10% of the money is currently earmarked there.

Even though the primary season has yet to begin, Trump is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination with 53% support in the RealClearPolitics average of national polls, Bloomberg reported.

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis, Governor of the US state of Florida, raised more than $20 million in the second quarter, but in the race for the Republican nomination he remains far behind Trump, with polls showing him an average support of 20.6%.

Among his donors are billionaires Kelcy Warren, chairman of Energy Transfer, Home Depot co-founder Kenneth Langone, and Harlan Crow, the conservative billionaire who gifted luxury travel and private real estate deals to Supreme Court Justice United States, Clarence Thomas, and his family.

Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley raised $26 million in the last quarter, including $7.3 million in direct donations. But the former envoy has yet to make his mark in the polls and hovers around 3%.

Mike Pence

Trump Vice President Mike Pence is far behind in the race and was only able to raise less than $1.2 million. But it’s only been 24 days since he announced his candidacy for the White House.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Biotech entrepreneur and Indian-born Republican hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy took in $7.7 million in the second quarter, including $5.4 million paid by himself, Bloomberg reported.

According to the publication, the businessman has spent $16 million of his own money since announcing his candidacy.

Tim Scott

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has managed to raise $6.1 million in just 40 days since he announced his candidacy.

Doug Burgum

Governor of the US state of North Dakota Doug Burgum, who is largely self-funding his long presidential campaign, raked in $11.7 million in the second quarter. But $10.2 million of the money raised was invested by the governor himself.

chris christi

Former New Jersey governor and Trump critic Chris Christie racked up more than $1.6 million in the second quarter, Bloomberg reported citing a press release from his campaign.

Robert F.Kennedy Jr.

Robert F Kennedy Jr, who hopes to challenge President Joe Biden in the Democratic primary, has nearly $6.4 million so far.

The Democrat is the son of former US President Robert F Kennedy and has been involved in promoting conspiracy theories and lies. However, few see Kennedy as a threat to Biden.

Kennedys donors include Airbnb Inc. co-founder Joseph Gebbia and Pershing Square Capital Management founder Bill Ackman.

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson, a longtime Democratic candidate, only managed to raise nearly $921,000 in the second quarter.

