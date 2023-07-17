President Joko Widodo officially appoints Budi Arie Minister of Communication and Information





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo has officially appointed Budi Arie Setiadi Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo). Starting today, Budi officially replaces Johnny G. Plate who came across the BTS Kominfo corruption case. The inauguration of Budi Arie as Minister of Communication and Information took place at the same time as the inauguration of a number of deputy ministers in the new cabinet. During the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Jokowi led the reading of the oath of office which was attended by the appointed officials. For information, before becoming Menkominfo, Budi was Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration. Citing information from the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration, Budi studied communication sciences at the University of Indonesia (UI).







By this time, Budi had also joined a number of student organizations. In addition, Budi also served as National Coordinator of PROJO Volunteers (Pro Jokowi) from 2013 to 2014, and from 2014 until now, Budi served as General President of DPP PROJO. He served as president of the UI Student Study Forum in 1992 and later became president of the FISIP UI Student Representative Body in 1994. Budi is also known to be active in student press organizations becoming the editor of UI Student Voices in 1993 . In 1994, he was also the Presidium of the UI Student Senate. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1996, he completed his postgraduate studies at UI’s Social Development Management and graduated in 2006. Currently, Budi Arie Setiadi has also been elected President of ILUNI FISIP UI for the period 2022-2025. Budi is also known to have been a journalist and editor of the weekly Kontan from 1996 to 2001. The man who was born on April 20, 1969 was also the founder of the daily movement in 1998. Moreover, he was the main director of several companies. Don’t forget to follow update and other news follow Google Medcom.id news account (MMI)

