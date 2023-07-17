Politics
Australian PM calls Modi boss, US president wants his own: Rajnath Singh | Latest India News
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said earlier on Sunday that India’s words were not taken seriously in international forums, but today when she speaks, the whole world listens.
India’s prestige has risen internationally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said at an event as part of his three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Lucknow.
“In the past India’s words were not taken seriously in international forums, today when India speaks, the whole world listens attentively. When our Prime Minister visits other countries, you you must have seen on TV how he is received there,” he said after inaugurating an open gym at Mrityunjay Park in Nirala Nagar, according to a press release issued by the local BJP unit.
“The Australian Prime Minister calls him (Modi) Boss. The US President tells Modiji ‘you are globally powerful’ and expresses a desire to take his autograph. Muslim countries also give him the utmost respect. The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea reached out to touch the feet. It is an honor… for every Indian,” he said.
Singh said India is currently the fastest growing economy in the world. India was the 11th largest economy in 2013-2014, today it is the fifth largest, he said.
Singh said the BrahMos missiles would be manufactured in Lucknow with domestic engineers working alongside those overseas. People here will also find employment in large numbers, he said, adding that special railway tracks will be built to transport the missiles.
He said around 100 gym parks have been built in Lucknow and there are plans to have around 500 open parks and gymnasiums.
He said community aged care centers would be set up in all five Lucknow assembly constituencies at a cost of 40 crore.
