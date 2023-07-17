Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces early exit, general elections likely in November





Pakistan is set to hold its next general election in November this year, following incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of the early departure of his coalition government this month.

Pakistan’s National Assembly will end its five-year term on August 12 at 12 p.m., after which an interim government will assume responsibility for the next three months.

Shehbaz Sharif revealed the news of the general elections during a laptop distribution ceremony at a government college in Sialkot on Sunday (July 16th).

Sharif’s statement

“Next month our government will complete its term, but we will step down before it is completed, allowing an interim government to take over,” Dawn quoted the prime minister’s announcement.

Sharif also expressed his willingness to accept the people’s mandate regardless of its outcome. However, he urged citizens to consider the achievements of the PML-N government before making their decision.

He stressed that if re-elected, Nawaz Sharif would become the new prime minister and together they would “make Pakistan great”. He said, “Nawaz Sharif will transform Pakistan into a progressive state if the people give him another opportunity to lead the country.”

Shehbaz Sharif also regretted that Nawaz Sharif was removed from his post, despite his efforts to eliminate long power outages, provide laptops and loans to young people, launch the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project of several billions of dollars and carrying out various infrastructure initiatives.

Who will win the elections?

The main fight in Pakistan will pit Nawaz Sharif against former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan, who was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence, has since won significant popular support. He claimed that his expulsion was orchestrated by a political vendetta, involving the interference of the Pakistani military in the country’s political affairs.

Khan held numerous rallies in different parts of Pakistan, incorporating criticism of the military and accusing it of meddling in national politics. As a result, he succeeded in shaping public opinion against the PML-N and PPP governments led by Shehbaz Sharif.

Most likely, Imran Khan holds the upper hand in the upcoming general elections in Pakistan due to his strong popular support. Despite his shortcomings in addressing the country’s economic challenges, the former cricketer-turned-politician continues to enjoy the trust of the people, likely to propel him to power.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyo.in/news/pakistan-pm-shehbaz-sharif-announces-early-exit-general-elections-likely-in-november-40628 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos