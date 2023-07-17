Focus on Black Sea Grains Initiative: Erdogan calls for continuation of vital deal with Putin





INVC NEWS

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extends a cordial invitation to Russian President Putin for high-level talks. Erdogan is eager to express his willingness to meet his esteemed Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Ankara next month. The purpose of this early meeting is to engage in fruitful discussions encompassing a wide range of important issues. During a press conference held in Istanbul, Erdogan announced that preparations were well advanced to welcome Putin in August. Strengthen ties and resolve key issues Erdogan and Putin are expected to deliberate on several crucial topics of common interest. One of the main focuses of their discussions will be the future of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which has received considerable attention. Negotiated by Turkey and the United Nations, this initiative grants Ukraine the possibility of exporting cereals and agricultural products via its Black Sea ports. However, this vital agreement is due to expire on July 17, creating uncertainty. Support the Black Sea Grain Initiative Recognizing the importance of this initiative, Erdogan recently expressed support for its continuation. As the Black Sea Grain Initiative was launched in July 2022, it serves as a humanitarian maritime corridor facilitating the export of food and fertilizers from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. Given its continued success, Erdogan aims to preserve this initiative and ensure its sustainability. A platform for collaboration and growth The upcoming meeting between Erdogan and Putin represents an invaluable opportunity for the two nations to strengthen their bilateral relations and foster collaboration. By engaging in open and constructive dialogue, leaders can address not only the Black Sea Grains Initiative, but also various other areas of common interest. Explore new avenues of cooperation Discussions will likely extend beyond the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Erdogan and Putin could explore avenues to strengthen economic cooperation, business partnerships and cultural exchanges. The prospect of deepening ties between Turkey and Russia holds immense potential for both nations, opening the doors to shared prosperity and growth. Promote regional stability Additionally, Erdogan and Putin could address regional stability, given the ongoing geopolitical dynamics in their shared neighborhood. By aligning their views and coordinating their efforts, they can contribute to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and the promotion of stability in the region. Conclusion Turkish President Erdogan’s invitation to Russian President Putin paves the way for an important meeting between two influential leaders. Their talks in Ankara next month will delve into vital issues such as the future of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and pave the way for stronger bilateral relations. Through their shared commitment to cooperation, Erdogan and Putin have the potential to shape regional dynamics and foster mutual growth and stability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.internationalnewsandviews.com/black-sea-grain-initiative-in-focus-erdogan-calls-for-continuation-of-vital-agreement-with-putin/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos