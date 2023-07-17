Britain lags in delivering new hospitals, watchdog says





[1/2]Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attends a CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) demonstration during his visit to the Addenbrooke NHS Hospital on June 30, 2023 in Cambridge, UK. Dan Kitwood/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) – Britain’s hospital building program is progressing too slowly and costing too much, an independent public spending watchdog said on Monday, adding to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s headaches as he prepares for the elections scheduled for next year. The National Audit Office (NAO) said only 32 of the 40 hospitals promised by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson were to be completed on schedule by 2030. “So far the delivery has been slower than expected,” said nonpartisan NAO chief Gareth Davies. In a report, the watchdog said the government ‘has yet to achieve good value for money’ with its new hospitals scheme, adding that it has spent £1.1bn (£1.44 billion) by March 2023. Sunak has made reducing hospital waiting lists one of his priorities for 2023. The goal of building the hospital was a 2019 election promise from Johnson, who resigned as leader last year and has now quit parliament. The promise of 40 new hospitals in England by 2030 has been criticized as some of the proposals involved refurbishing existing hospitals. Eight other hospitals that had been approved by the Department of Health before Johnson made his pledge were not originally intended to count towards the goal, the NAO said. Including these projects, there would be 40 new hospitals by the end of the decade, a Health Ministry spokesperson said. “We remain firmly committed to delivering to these hospitals,” the spokesperson said. Meg Hillier, an opposition Labor MP who chairs the House’s Public Accounts Committee, said there had been a “dismal lack of progress” in achieving the target the government was now trying to change. “The Department of Health and Social Care tried to move the goal posts so they could claim they had achieved their goal,” she said in a statement. “Patients and clinicians are going to have to wait much longer than expected for their new hospitals to be completed.” ($1 = 0.7625 pounds) Reporting by Alistair Smout Editing by William Schomberg Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

