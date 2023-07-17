Plea against Toshakhana case lawsuit: Imran Khan asked to withdraw Registrar’s objections – Pakistan





The Islamabad High Court has ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to withdraw the Registrar’s Office’s objections to the petition against the declaration of Toshakhana’s criminal case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq hears Imran Khan’s appeal against the declaration of admissibility of the Toshakhana criminal case.

The IHC Registrar’s Office had raised an objection to Imran’s plea that he had not completed the required biometric verification before the hearing began.

On July 8, the lower court ruled that the case was admissible and the former prime minister filed a motion to have the decision set aside.

The petition also requested an order for a stay of proceedings in the case.

The Chief Justice noted that times have changed, values ​​have changed, but old principles are still followed.

You objected to me, it’s your right, but can we object to everything? the Chief Justice wondered.

In such politically charged cases, the stakes may be higher, the court said.

Today, one of our cases is being settled in the Magistrate Court, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, told the court, adding that this case should not be brought before the same judge there- down.

He asked for the matter to be settled by today, while the Chief Justice remarked that if it wasn’t today, then it would be settled by tomorrow.

The lawyer said his client will be in town on July 19 and will bring him in for biometric verification.

The court remarked that if he removed the biometric condition, then what is the fault of the common man?

I will make an appropriate order on this matter, Judge Farooq commented.

Meanwhile, Islamabad District and Session Court has started hearing the criminal case Toshakhana v Imran Khan.

Deputy Attorney Khawaja Hariss appeared in court and said that the attorney was busy at Islamabad High Court.

Thereupon, the court adjourned the hearing until 12:30 p.m.

Islamabad District and Additional Session Judge Humayun Dilawar expressed outrage at the election commissions’ request to adjourn the hearings.

He stated categorically that the proceedings will not be adjourned and that if no one presents arguments, he will announce his verdict without hearing anyone.

The electoral commission lawyer said lead lawyer Amjad Pervaiz was in Lahore, adding that two witnesses were present in court and had requested that their statements be recorded.

The judge noted that the proceedings in the case were due to start today, adding that Amjad Pervaiz had been given today’s date for this purpose.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Haris, has called for the proceedings to be adjourned until the next day, saying they have no idea what the Islamabad High Court will decide in the case.

The IHC Chief Justice was ill for a week, he added.

This is the third time that the electoral commission has asked for an adjournment of the proceedings, the judge commented, and told the ECP’s lawyer that if no one presents arguments, he will announce a decision without hearing anyone.

He stressed that the debates will no longer be adjourned for the lawyers of the electoral commissions.

ECP’s lawyer requested half an hour to consult with lead lawyer Amjad Pervaiz in this regard.

When Imran Khan’s lawyer, Gohar Ali Khan, suggested rescheduling the hearing to a date mutually agreed between the two parties, the judge said the proceedings would start today anyway.

Present plea arguments regarding witnesses today, or I will announce a decision, the judge noted.

