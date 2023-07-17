Foreign media highlight Jokowi’s cabinet reshuffle and satirize presidential election





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) suddenly reshuffle in his cabinet and officially appointed new ministers and deputy ministers (wamen) on Monday (17/7/2023). The swearing-in was carried out at the State Palace in the morning at 09:00 WIB. Foreign media have flocked to report Jokowi’s reshuffle decision. one of which is The time of the straits. Singaporean media carried the title“Indonesia’s Jokowi appoints loyalist to Cabinet, in reshuffle ahead of general election”. In the article strait time highlighted the appointment of former Deputy Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration (PDTT of Wamendes) Budi Arie Setiadi. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT It contains how Budi was appointed Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo). He replaced Johnny G. Plate who was charged with corruption. “President Joko Widodo on Monday appointed a loyalist, Budi Arie Setiadi, as Indonesia’s Minister of Communications and Information in a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 general election,” read one of the reports. . “Budi runs Projo, a volunteer organization that has been supporting Jokowi since 2014,” he added. The media said reshuffle the latest is widely seen as a ploy to include Jokowi supporters in the cabinet. This is before the presidential election (pilpres) of February 2024. “The reshuffle includes the appointment of several deputy ministers and is widely seen as a move by the president to put his supporters in government ahead of the February general election,” he said. Other Singapore Media, Asia News Channel (NAC) also reported the redesign through an article titled “Indonesian Jokowi appoints new communications minister in new cabinet reshuffle.”The corruption scandal within the firm, including Plate, was also mentioned. “This is the fifth time that a member of Jokowi’s cabinet has been involved in a corruption scandal. Recently, his minister for social affairs and fisheries was imprisoned in 2021 for corruption,” the media wrote. On the other hand,Reuters also reported Jokowi’s reshuffle. The media contains the title“Indonesian President Appoints New Communications Minister After Corruption Scandal”. It was said how Budi was asked by Jokowi to investigate artificial intelligence (artificial intelligence/AI) and data protection. He also said that the corruption case will be resolved and the telecommunication tower project will also be a priority. “Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday announced a minor cabinet reshuffle of six positions, including a new communications minister whose predecessor is on trial for receiving illegal bribes totaling $1.14 million (about $13.8 million). billion rupees), the media wrote. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Foreign media highlight return to RI, what’s up? (sef/sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230717162231-4-455086/ramai-ramai-media-asing-sorot-jokowi-reshuffle-jelang-pilpres The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos