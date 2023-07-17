Politics
One reason China is willing to re-engage: its struggling economy
Three months ago, it emerged that China’s economy was poised to recover relatively quickly after being closed to the world during the pandemic. Consumers were spending again. Exports have picked up. Even China’s beleaguered housing market has hinted that it is stabilizing.
This is no longer the case. Official data released on Monday showed that the annual growth rate of China’s economy had fallen to just over 3% in the spring, well below the government’s target.
Today, the faltering economy appears to have helped induce a shift in the willingness of senior Chinese officials to engage in diplomatic talks with geopolitical rivals abroad and to demonstrate greater openness on economic policy. interior.
The change in tone is particularly visible in China’s relations with the United States. Despite several years of frayed ties and concerted efforts to become less dependent on each other, the two countries remain closely linked economically, together accounting for two-fifths of global output.
Over the past month, China has hosted three senior US officials in Beijing, including President Bidens’ climate envoy John Kerry, who arrived on Sunday, and Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen, who held a 10-hour meetings with senior Chinese officials. Up to three Chinese ministers are expected to visit Washington in the coming weeks as the two countries have begun discussing everything from climate change to military matters.
The Chinese government has also launched a charm offensive against domestic and international business leaders.
At the China Development Forum in March and the World Economic Forum last month in Tianjin, Li Qiang, the country’s premier and second-highest official, offered his personal assurances that China is open for business.
Li met with China’s big tech companies last Wednesday to encourage them to hire more workers, signaling that a nearly three-year push to assert greater political control over the sector could be replaced by a focus on growth. economic. The powerful National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning agency, praised the companies on the same day for their investments.
China’s decision-making is more hidden from view than it has ever been, but China’s economic weakness is obvious to all, even China’s leaders, who can’t help but be lousy. “one of the sources of recent foreign policy moderation and willingness to engage Washington,” said Scott Kennedy, China scholar at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Safety concerns remain paramount.
Still, analysts noted that any relaxation in approach remains limited to economic or trade policies that do not involve China’s national security, which has become a defining feature of Chinese politics in recent years. And there are few signs that Supreme Leader Xi Jinping has endorsed a broad shift in policy toward the United States, a step that would be necessary for any change to take hold.
On Saturday, China announced that it would hold joint naval and air exercises with the Russian military in the Sea of Japan. And Mr. Xi himself gave a July 6 speech urging the military to innovate in war preparedness, warning that China’s security situation is facing increasing instability and uncertainty, according to the official Xinhua news agency.
China also took steps this month that could undermine its reputation as a reliable link in global supply chains. He said he would limit exports of rare materials needed to make semiconductors, in a move widely seen as retaliation for U.S. limits on the sale of advanced semiconductors to China.
Domestic risks come first, so he’s not looking to take more risks, said Jessica Chen Weiss, a Cornell University political scientist who specializes in China-US relations. But if he strikes, he will retaliate.
Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said at the ministry’s daily briefing on Monday that China’s economic vitality has not diminished and the development of its relations with countries around the world has not exchange. We also hope the US side can work with China to put bilateral relations back on the path of healthy and stable growth, she said.
Some Chinese experts said they also do not believe China’s recent economic turmoil has limited the country’s approach to foreign engagement.
Da Wei, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said the United States was unlikely to change its policies aimed at curbing China’s technological advances. China therefore has little incentive to compromise regardless of broader economic issues, he said.
Speaking of the short term, like the recent thaw in U.S.-China relations, I don’t think the economy is having much of an effect, he said.
The Chinese economy needs the world.
But for China, the latest batch of data suggests that economic pressures could continue to intrude on geopolitical goals. A key house price index fell last month, undermining consumers of wealth. Exports, the main engine of the Chinese economy, are suffering.
And the picture of investing has become murky. American companies have complained that it has become harder to do business in China as governments focus on national security. Authorities have raided companies and detainees, particularly among due diligence firms, which multinationals hire to vet Chinese companies that are potential business partners or acquisitions.
The geopolitical environment is central to the decisions companies and investors make about whether to invest money in China or use it as a base for exports.
China has a lot at stake economically. Tens of millions of Chinese jobs depend on global trade. Its sales of manufactured products to other countries represent more than three times its purchases of these products from other countries.
These critical business ties extend beyond the United States. China’s tilt towards Russia over the war in Ukraine has seriously damaged its relations with Europe. Chinese exports to the European Union fell 14.2% in June from a year earlier.
The Baltic countries, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, all particularly hostile to Russia, have left the Chinese diplomatic process for talks with Eastern Europe. Lithuania has flirted with closer ties with Taiwan, an island democracy over which Beijing claims sovereignty. China retaliated last year by drastically reducing trade with the three Baltic countries, including stopping almost all imports from Lithuania. This angered the rest of the European Union.
China has tried to mend frayed ties in recent months with an even more extensive exchange of high-level visits with countries like France and Germany.
It may be too late. Germany released a new national strategy last Thursday that called for reducing economic dependence on China and urged China to stop using its economic leverage in geopolitics. Germany also pledged to maintain close relations with the United States and urged China to distance itself from Russia.
China has relied heavily on cutting off trade with other countries in recent years to try to persuade them to accept Beijing’s policies, doing so with Australia after that country suggested a investigation into the origins of the Covid pandemic. But China has actually lifted import bans on a range of Australian products in recent months.
As it is now the world’s largest trading nation, China has a special responsibility for making the system work, said Alan Wolff, former deputy director general of the World Trade Organization.
Li you contributed to the research.
