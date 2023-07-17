One reason China is willing to re-engage: its struggling economy

Three months ago, it emerged that China’s economy was poised to recover relatively quickly after being closed to the world during the pandemic. Consumers were spending again. Exports have picked up. Even China’s beleaguered housing market has hinted that it is stabilizing.

This is no longer the case. Official data released on Monday showed that the annual growth rate of China’s economy had fallen to just over 3% in the spring, well below the government’s target.

Today, the faltering economy appears to have helped induce a shift in the willingness of senior Chinese officials to engage in diplomatic talks with geopolitical rivals abroad and to demonstrate greater openness on economic policy. interior.

The change in tone is particularly visible in China’s relations with the United States. Despite several years of frayed ties and concerted efforts to become less dependent on each other, the two countries remain closely linked economically, together accounting for two-fifths of global output.