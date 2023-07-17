Politics
The Weekly Tour: Erdogan Gulf Tour + COP28 Approaches
red ink: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, which has captured the world’s attention with its massive investments in golf and football, posted a loss of $11 billion last year due to the decline in global equities and bonds.
Peak performance: The Dubai Financial Market reached its highest level since 2015, up 20% this year and reflecting the UAE’s recent success in attracting investment.
Energy supply: The United Arab Emirates Multiplier Group invested $100 million to Abu Dhabi-owned Breakwater Energy to focus on low-carbon energy projects.
Grocery app: Turkeys get is in talks with the UAE’s Mubadala sovereign wealth fund for up to $500 million in funding to keep its grocery delivery app running in the UK
Border monitoring: Edge, a defense conglomerate owned by the government of Abu Dhabi, will acquire Etimad Holding leverage its expertise in border security, infrastructure protection and cybersecurity.
Petroleum agreement: BlackRock and KKR & Co. are close to sale their multi-billion dollar stake in the ADNOC pipeline network to the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ, Bloomberg reported.
Institutional investors: Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners invested in MEASA Partners promote the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to global institutional investors.
African Agriculture: Invictus based in Abu Dhabi will invest $272 million to develop in agribusiness in North and East Africa through acquisitions and joint ventures.
Practical investment: Palo Alto, California-based hands-on venture capital invested an undisclosed amount in Egypt leaves the MENA region, bringing the company’s assets to $1.25 billion.
Pet care app: The Health Mascot of the United Arab Emirates raised $1.2 million in seed funding that he will use in part to launch a consumer-facing app for 24/7 pet care.
Divestment premium: Egypt has signed agreements worth $1.9 billion sell public companies to private investors.
Call from Italy: The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority discusses join KKR & Co. in its $25 billion bid for the fixed network of Telecom Italia SpAs, Bloomberg reported.
Collecting cobwebs: Spire Capital based in New York acquired cobwebsan Israeli web intelligence startup, for an estimated $200 million, expanding its interests in data analytics.
China’s debt: Build the new $2.1 billion Attarat power plant in Jordan, which runs on shale oil, increased the kingdoms debt to China while buying cheaper natural gas from Israel.
Agricultural funds: The Chinese Syngenta is try to interest Gulf sovereign wealth funds in its $9 billion IPO, noting its growing interest in agricultural investments, Bloomberg reported.
chemical fusion: Austria OMV confirmed its talks with Abu Dhabis ADNOC on the merger of the companies Borouge and Borealis in which they both hold stakes to create a giant of 30 billion dollars in the chemical and plastics industries.
