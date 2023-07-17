Narendra Modi | India on track with historic reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bernstein report says

India has grown from the world’s 10th largest economy in 2014 to the fifth largest today thanks to “historic” reforms like GST and an unprecedented infrastructure boost, Bernstein said in a report on the term of the Modi government.

The brokerage in a 31-page report titled “The Decade Under Prime Minister Modi – A Deep Dive,” hailed historic reforms, inflation control, financial inclusion and digitalization despite the legacy of “d ‘a weak economy with several institutions in distress’.

“Fortune strikes overnight – for some it’s luck, and for most it’s driven by years of effort. The Indian story is similar, becoming more believable even as the basics took more than a decade to come together,” he said.

Under Modi, India has seen tremendous progress in several areas including digitalization, formalization of the economy, better policy environment to attract investment in manufacturing initiatives, and increased infrastructure spending.

“The building blocks have been put in place, and although economic growth has been slow for several years over the past decade, part of that was unraveling the excesses and strengthening the economy through new initiatives. of reform.

“Basic elements are clearly in place for a positive cycle in India as long as policy continuity remains. We remain positive on the broader markets, although we see room for some moderation in the 2HFY24 macro as we believe that the view of the cycle will continue to limit downside risks,” the report said.

Nine years ago, Modi was sworn in as India’s prime minister after a landslide victory over promises of ‘good days’, economic growth, less red fuss, an end to corruption and improvement of the business climate.

Economic prosperity, along with good governance, topped the BJP manifesto in 2014. The promise was to generate high growth, create more jobs and promote investment.

Bernstein has studied some parameters to assess India’s situation since 2014.

“GDP has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% since 2014, and ex-COVID, growth has been impressive at 6.7%. % of the UPA era, this phase benefited from a low base, a global recovery for much of this period,” he said.

The Modi government “inherited a weak economy with several institutions in distress”, he said, blaming the “excesses” of the previous UPA government for the same.

India is now ranked 5th in the world in terms of GDP, compared to 10th in 2014; the per capita income ranking, while trailing at 127th place, improved from 147th place in 2014.

“Historic reforms such as the GST mark this phase, and the control of inflation has also been remarkable. cautious measures during COVID,” he said, adding that the employment scale has not been a big talking point as manufacturing initiatives have not gone as planned.

Business perception has improved with a big leap in the ease of trading indicators.

India, he said, has stepped up investment in infrastructure, backed by public spending, making up for the mistakes of the previous phase. These investments range from highways to the rail, port and energy sectors.

According to Bernstein, financial inclusion and digitalization have been a great achievement, as people with bank accounts have increased from 35% of the population in 2011 to more than 77% by 2021, thanks to the 50 crore of accounts Jan Dhan open since 2014.

Also, direct profit transfers swelled to over Rs 7 lakh crore from FY23, up from Rs 74,000 crore in FY14.

The government has effectively used the UID (Aadhaar-PAN linkage) to subsidize various programs while cutting out delays and middlemen. “The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has made tremendous progress, providing the confidence to expand it through the digitization of e-commerce through ONDC and Fintech credit through OCEN,” he said. he said, adding that access to LPG and sanitation infrastructure were also vital achievements.

He added that it was necessary to improve certain parameters. “The HDI (Human Development Index) ranking has been declining since 2016, with declining scores compounded by declining years of schooling during COVID. The Corruption Perceptions Index still languishes, rising Female literacy has not seen any significant change, and the gender ratio in secondary school enrollment has fallen below 1,” he added.

