Politics
Boris Johnson controversy throws entire honors system into question, top peers warn
The controversy over Boris Johnson’s resignation honors list has called into question the whole system of nominating people in the House of Lords, a cross-party peer group has warned.
The Lords Speakers Committee said the system for appointing peers needs to be overhauled to restore public confidence in politics and reduce the size of the upper house of parliament.
Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list has been mired in scandal and has seen him accused of cronyism, including in the attempt to pass off a peerage as staunch ally Nadine Dorries.
The former culture secretary has vowed to quit her seat furious at her failure to secure a peerage, alleging posh boy Rishi Sunakhad blocked the honour, a claim denied by No 10.
Mr Johnson also raised eyebrows as he presented 29-year-old former councilor Charlotte Owen with a peerage. It has been claimed that her role at No. 10 was exaggerated as she was portrayed as extraordinarily junior.
A special committee appointed by Lord Speaker John McFall has warned that episodes such as the Mr Johnson list controversy have challenged the nomination system.
The senior peers said a fair and sustainable appointment system must be put in place either by legislation or by agreement between the parties before a permanent reduction in the size of the Lords can be achieved.
A reformed system is needed to end the ratchet effect of incoming prime ministers appointing large numbers of peers to ensure they can get their cases through the upper house, the committee said.
They said the reforms should also tackle the imbalance in party representation, with the chamber currently dominated by conservatives, as well as the lowering of the average age of members, and that an end should be to hereditary peerages, which distort the political and gender balance. the House.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has promised to abolish the current House of Lords and replace it with an elected house of nations and regions. But Sir Keir is reportedly drawing up plans to appoint dozens of Labor peers to prevent his legislative agenda from being frustrated.
There are growing concerns about the size of the upper house, with its 779 members set to be swelled by Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list. There are 174 Labor figures in the Lords, compared to 263 Tory peers.
The Lord Speakers’ Committee drew up a plan in 2017 to reduce the number of people on Lordsred’s pews from around 800 to 600 over the next decade through a two-out, one-in system.
But the latest report says the lack of progress since then means the size of the House is now a second-order problem, to be solved only after a sustainable appointment system is introduced.
The committee said the system should include a cap on the maximum number of peers, which is currently unlimited; a fixed term limit which could be 15 years for service in the Lords; and a fair distribution of new appointments based on recent election results.
The committee’s fifth report also proposed new reforms to strengthen the independence of the non-political peer nomination process, describing the current system as confusing.
The report said the presence of non-political members such as scientists, doctors, charity activists and artists on the cross benches was one of the most distinct and valuable elements of the House.
Since 2012 the House of Lords Appointments Committee (Holac) has been limited to two or three appointments of non-partisan peers a year, so a large majority of non-appointees are now appointed by the Prime Minister.
The committee recommended that prime ministers be limited to a maximum of 10 of their own cross-appointments per parliament and that they increase the number of members they allow Holac to appoint.
Noting that the current system has led to a preponderance of conservatives and a significant under-representation of the opposition, the report concludes: It is important to deal with this situation.
Lord Burns, the chairman of the committee, said: Political leaders should focus first on putting in place a sustainable and fair method of awarding appointments. This will lay the groundwork for a cap and a lasting reduction in the size of the Chamber.
Lord McFall, the President of the Lords, said the report provided recommendations that would enhance the reputation and effectiveness of the Lords, adding: I hope they will be given serious and careful consideration.
