Trump News Today: Trump considers 2024 Republican rivals Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy as running mate

Donald Trump sees his 2024 Republican rivals as potential running mates if he wins the GOP nomination.

The former president told Fox News on Sunday that his running mate could possibly be among those in the 2024 field, saying there are some very talented people in the running.

He said Vivek Ramaswamy has done a great job and Senator Tim Scott is a great guy, but he refrained from saying who he would choose when the time comes.

Over the weekend, Trump headlined the first of a two-day conference hosted by right-wing political activist group Turning Point USA alongside far-right lawmakers, candidates and pundits, including Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz.

In his rambling Saturday night speech, he condemned the investigations and indictments against him while telling Ron DeSantis to return home to Florida, accusing his rival for the Republican presidential nomination of neglecting the governor’s office .

Mr. DeSantis’ campaign, meanwhile, reported raising more than $20 million in the first six weeks of its campaign, but a dozen staff were recently made redundant in a shakeup as its poll figures follow the former presidents.

Trump knows he lost the 2020 election, but his ego won't let him admit it, says Chris Christie

Trump knew he was losing the 2020 presidential election while claiming a baseless narrative that the results were rigged against him, according to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Mr. Christie, who is running against Mr. Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, told ABC News host George Stephanopouls on July 16 that Mr. Trump directly told him he had lost. in 2020.

His comments follow reports that federal prosecutors investigating attempts by former presidents to overturn the results of a Democratic election have interviewed multiple witnesses in recent weeks to determine whether he privately admitted losing the election, he continues to publicly insist to the contrary.

Alex Woodward17 July 2023 12:00

1689589800Far-right pundits and lawmakers evangelize and crown Trump and Tucker at Turning Points Florida conference

On the stage of a two-day conference of influential activist groups, far-right conspiracy theorists, Republican presidential candidates and members of Congress turned to Christian nationalist evangelism, adjacent conspiracy to QAnon and a grim picture of an America in rapid decline under Democratic leadership. .

Guest speakers at Turning Point USA’s inaugural Turning Point Action conference in Florida have repeatedly denied the existence of transgender people, claimed that support for Ukraine is based on a lie, and characterized President Joe Biden as both a frail and incapable minion and like the most corrupt politician. all time.

And they have professed their loyalty to both Donald Trump, who delivered rambling prime-time remarks on July 15, and Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News pundit celebrated by Turning Point guests as the figure key that can articulate their long list of grievances.

More information on this weekend’s conference:

Alex WoodwardJuly 17, 2023, 11:30 a.m.

1689587100After starring in a Fox News plot, Ray Epps is now suing the network

Ray Epps says his life was ruined by a conspiracy theory amplified on Fox News. He is now suing the network for defamation

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 10:45

1689585973Trump sees 2024 Republican rivals as potential running mates

Rachel Sharp17 July 2023 10:26

1689584400Donald Trump brands the United States as a third world hell run by perverts and thugs in a dark and rambling speech on Turning Point

In his nearly two-hour headlining remarks at the July 15 Turning Point Action Conference, Trump said the American dream was dead under Joe Biden as he relentlessly mocked his predecessor and painted a gloomy picture of a nation in decline.

Alex Woodward17 July 2023 10:00

1689583500Biden 2024 campaign garnered twice as much as Trump 2Q 2023

The $72 million raised by the Presidents’ re-election campaign is more than double the $35 million raised by former President Donald Trump’s campaign during the full 90-day period from April 1 to June 30, and more than triple the $25 million that Mr. Trump’s closest chief rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, raised in the second quarter.

Andrew Feinberg has the details.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 09:45

1689579900Why Casey DeSantis matters for the 2024 race

But is her rising profile enough to topple her husband’s campaign? Some have literally criticized her to the eyebrows while others believe she is a vital asset to the DeSantis campaign.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 08:45

1689572700Order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies halted by court

On Friday, a federal appeals court temporarily stayed a lower court order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies regarding controversial online posts.

Lawyers for the Biden administration had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued July 4 by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. Doughty himself had denied a request to suspend his order pending appeal.

Friday’s brief 5th Circuit order put Doughtys’ order on hold until further court order. He asked that arguments in the case be scheduled on an expedited basis.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 06:45

1689565500Tucker Carlson and Pence clash over Ukraine

On Friday, Tucker Carlson appeared to be losing patience with Mike Pence after the 2024 presidential candidate refused to back down from his support for arming the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Andrew Feinberg has more:

They spent about half of their discussion arguing over Mr Pence’s vision for the nearly 18-month war, which the former vice president described in stark terms based on his two visits to the region .

When addressing the Turning Point conference on Saturday night, Carlson continued his attacks on the former president and reinforced a narrative of Ukraine that shaped an element of the Republican Party and its base while winning the praise from Russian state media.

If you are a Christian leader and Christians go to jail for their views, you need to say something, Carlson said, reigniting a misleading narrative that accuses Ukrainian Jewish leader Volodymyr Zelensky of persecuting Christian priests. And if you don’t, you’re not really a Christian leader.

How grateful we are to Tucker Carlson for revealing real snakes that don’t have our best interests in mind, right-wing commentator Benny Johnson said, between cackles over President Biden’s viral clips and boos directed against Mr. Pence.

Alex WoodwardJuly 17, 2023, 4:45 a.m.

1689558300Tim Scott agrees with Tucker Carlson’s dismissal of Russian threat

Republican Senator Tim Scott or South Carolina seemed to agree with former Fox News host Tucker Carlsons’ assertion that Mexico poses a greater threat to the United States than Russia in a friendly forum on the 2024 election campaign.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 02:45

