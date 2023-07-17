Xi Jinping’s foreign minister disappeared from public view. His prolonged absence sparks intense speculation



hong kong

CNN

—



Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for three weeks, an unusually long absence during a busy period of diplomatic activity in Beijing, sparking intense speculation in a country known for its opacity policy.

Qin, 57, a career diplomat and trusted aide to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, was promoted to foreign minister in December after a brief stint as ambassador to the United States.

As foreign minister, Qin issued a scathing rebuke to Washington after relations plunged to a new low following an alleged Chinese spy balloon shot down over the United States.

He also played a key role in subsequent efforts by the two sides to stabilize difficult ties and restore communication, including meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Beijing in mid-June.

But the top diplomat has not been seen in public since June 25, after he encounter with officials from Sri Lanka, Vietnam And Russia In Beijing.

In his last public appearance, a smiling Qin was seen walking side by side with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, who flew to Beijing to meet Chinese officials after a short-lived insurgency by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia.

Considering China’s status and influence in the world, it is indeed very strange that its foreign minister has not appeared in public for more than 20 days, said Deng Yuwen, former editor-in-chief of ‘a Communist Party newspaper now living in the United States.

Asked about Qin’s prolonged absence at a press briefing on Monday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said she had no information to provide, adding that China’s diplomatic activities were unfolding. as per usual.

Qin’s absence has been made all the more visible by the flurry of diplomatic activity in the Chinese capital in recent weeks, including high-level visits from senior US officials Janet Yellen and John Kerry.

Qin was supposed to meet European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell earlier this month in Beijing, but the meeting was pushed back after China informed the EU that the dates were no longer possible, Reuters reported, citing an EU spokesperson.

The EU was notified of the postponement just two days before Borrell’s scheduled arrival on July 5, according to Reuters.

Qin also failed to show up for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) annual foreign ministers’ meeting in Indonesia last week. Instead, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi attended the rally in his place.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a regular press briefing last Tuesday that Qin could not attend the ASEAN meeting for health reasons, according to Reuters.

But this answer was missing from the official briefings transcription later posted on the ministry’s website. The Chinese Foreign Ministry often omits content it deems sensitive from transcripts of its regular briefings.

The brief health reason cited by authorities, however, failed to quell a wave of largely unsubstantiated speculation as to why Qin was not seen.

These rumors are driven by a lack of transparency in China’s political system, in which information is tightly guarded and important decisions are mostly made behind closed doors, said Deng, a US-based analyst.

Under Xi, this political opacity has only intensified, as he suppresses dissent and concentrates power in his own hands.

This is a problem for totalitarian regimes. Totalitarian regimes are inherently unstable because everything is decided by the supreme leader alone, he said.

If something unusual happens to a senior official, people will wonder if their relationship with the supreme leader has soured or if it’s a sign of political instability, Deng said.

Senior Chinese officials have disappeared from public view in the past, only to be revealed months later by the ruling Communist Party’s disciplinary watchdog that they had been detained for investigation. These sudden disappearances have become a common feature of Xi’s anti-corruption campaign.

Adding to the sensitivity of Qin’s absence are his perceived close ties to Xi, who secured a third term in revolutionary rule last fall with a new leadership team made up of staunch allies, according to Deng.

Qin Gang was single-handedly pulled into the ranks by Xi. Any issues with him will also reflect negatively on Xi, implying that Xi has not chosen the right person for the job, Deng said.