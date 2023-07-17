Indian football coach Igor Stimac asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send a team to the 2023 Asian Games





By India Today Sports Bureau: Indian football team coach Igor Stimac has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and allow the men’s team to participate in the upcoming Asian Games in China. It was reported over the weekend that the Indian football team are unlikely to take part in the Asian Games for the second time in a row as they failed to meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria of being among the continent’s top eight teams. . The AIFF had indicated that it would ask the Ministry of Sports to rethink the choice it made regarding the team’s participation in the upcoming event. Now India’s head coach Stimac has released a statement, urging Prime Minister Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to step in and help the team get to the Asian Games. Stimac said the national team had worked hard over the past four years and could achieve more if there was more support. “Honourable Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi ji, I don’t know if anyone would have informed you or let you know about the Indian teams participating in the upcoming Asian Games, where the biggest and most important sports “soccer” team important in the world has been deprived of participating and representing the Indian flag.” “India hosted the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 and have invested heavily in nurturing a very good new generation of players. You have always supported India’s dream of one day playing the FIFA World Cup and I am certain that if we have your continued support in the way we have received so far, the day is not far when we will be on the world stage competing in the most prestigious tournaments As a national team, we have worked extremely hard over the past 4 years and achieved great results, proving that we can achieve more if we get the support of all stakeholders Your football talk and Mbappe during your recent visit to France also touched all Indians dreaming and rooting for Indian football. “I wanted to draw your immediate attention to the fact that our 2017 U-17 team, which also had an excellent performance in the U-23 World Cup qualifiers and is a very talented team, is now deprived of participation. in the Asian Games. This team really needs and deserves the participation, the reasons given are unfair and as the coach of the India national team, I felt it was important to bring this matter immediately to your knowledge and that of the Honorable Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur.So that you can step in and help the team participate in the Asian Games.There are hopes and prayers of a billion Indians for the beautiful game and we need such participation.As our own ministry is denying participation on the background of ranking.While the fact is that our football team is ranked higher than some of the other sports teams that have been allowed to participate in the Asian games . Moreover, history and statistics testify to the fact that football is a sport where a lower ranked team has a chance to beat the higher ranked teams. “So, my humble appeal and sincere request on behalf of the entire Indian football fraternity is addressed to you, to enable our football team to participate in the Asian games. We will be fighting for the pride and flag of our nation! Jai Hind!” Stimac tweeted. India recently returned to the FIFA top 100 and won both the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championships.

