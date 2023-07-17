Indonesian Jokowi appoints new communications minister in new cabinet reshuffle





JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo shuffled his cabinet for the fourth time in his second term on Monday (July 17), appointing a new communications and information technology minister as well as a number of high-level government posts. Mr. Budi Arie Setiadi has been appointed new Minister of Communication to replace Johnny Plate, who is currently under investigation for corruption. Plate was arrested in May for his involvement in acquiring thousands of communications towers, the cost of which Indonesia’s attorney general’s office said was inflated and resulted in state losses of around $8 trillion. rupees ($544 million). It was the fifth time that a member of Mr. Widodos’ cabinet had been implicated in a corruption scandal. More recently, his social affairs and fisheries ministers were jailed in 2021 for corruption. Mr. Setiadi, a former journalist who became the founder of the Mr. Widodos Projo volunteer group, previously served as Deputy Minister for Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration. The president, popularly known as Jokowi, has also appointed Mr. Paiman Raharjo to replace Mr. Setiadi as deputy minister. Mr. Raharjo is currently rector of Moestopo University in Jakarta. Jokowi also created a new post of deputy minister of communications and information technology and appointed Mr. Nezar Patria, former editor of the Jakarta Post newspaper. Meanwhile, the President has reassigned Mr. Pahala Nugraha Mansury, who previously held the post of Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises (SOE), as the new Deputy Foreign Minister. The post of deputy foreign minister has been vacant since July 2022, when former deputy minister Mahendra Siregar was appointed head of the Financial Services Authority, a regulatory body that oversees all financial service providers. Mr. Mansury’s replacement as deputy minister of the SOE is Mr. Rosan Roeslani, a businessman who previously served as Indonesia’s ambassador to the United States. Another change concerns the post of Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs which has moved from Mr. Zainut Tauhid Saadi to Mr. Saiful Rahmat Dasuki. Speaking after the inauguration, Jokowi said the reshuffle was done so that (the Cabinet) could work more efficiently. The president also said the reshuffle of the deputy minister of religions was “requested by the party”. Both Sa’adi and Dasuki are members of the United Development Party (PPP). The new appointees will only serve until October 2024, when a new Indonesian president will be sworn in. A presidential election is scheduled for February 2024 and by law Jokowi cannot run for a third term.

