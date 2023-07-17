Indonesian Jokowi appoints loyalist to Cabinet in reshuffle ahead of general election





JAKARTA President Joko Widodo on Monday appointed a loyalist Mr Budi Arie Setiadi as Indonesia’s new communications and information minister in a cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 general election. Mr. Budi, previously deputy minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and the Ministry of Transmigration, heads Projo, a voluntary organization that has supported Mr. Widodo since 2014. He replaces former Minister of Communication Johnny G. Plate , who is on trial for corruption. The corruption case should not hamper our efforts to build BTS, or transceiver base stations (towers that connect mobile devices to the Internet network), across Indonesia, as it is of a public service, especially for Indonesians living in border and less developed areas. , Mr. Widodo told reporters after announcing the cabinet reshuffle on Monday morning. The reshuffle includes the appointment of several deputy ministers and is widely seen as a move by the president to install his supporters in the administration ahead of the February general election. President Jokowi, as he is popularly known, is not eligible for re-election as his two terms will end in 2024. Mr Widodo has had growing rifts with the party elites of his ruling Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDI-P) ahead of the elections, according to Jakarta-based political analysts such as Dr Djayadi Hanan , who was a researcher at the Harvard Kennedy School. , and Mr. Adi Prayitno from UIN Syarif Hidayatullah University. Mr. Budis’ former position is held by Prof. Paiman Raharjo, rector of Prof. Dr. Moestopo Beragama University in Jakarta, who is also an adviser to a state-owned gas company. Professor Paiman runs Relawan Sedulur Jokowi, another voluntary organization that supports Mr Widodo. Former banker Pahala Mansury has been appointed deputy foreign minister. He left his former post as Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises. Mr. Rosan Roeslani, Ambassador of Indonesia to the United States, fills the former position of Mr. Pahalas. Mr Rosan is a longtime friend of Public Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir, widely touted as a running mate in the 2024 general election. Mr. Rosan previously advised Mr. Erick on the growth of his family business. Mr. Erick was a major campaign donor to Mr. Widodos in 2014 and 2019. Local media reported that Mr. Erick, 53, is a possible running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, the defense minister, who is also chairman of the Gerindra party. Mr. Prabowo, 72, will most likely face his two most powerful rivals in the February 14, 2024 elections, Mr. Ganjar Pranowo, 54, aligned by PDI-P, and Mr. Anies Baswedan, 54, a figure of the opposition and former governor of Jakarta. Eligibility surveys and popularity polls over the past year have indicated that Indonesia will most likely hold a three-way presidential election, as other presidential candidates have consistently scored well below those three. main leaders. In the meantime, Mr. Nezar Patria, collaborator of Mr. Erick, has been appointed Deputy Minister of Communications and Information. Mr. Nezar has a background in journalism, he is a co-founder of the Jakarta-based news portal viva.co.id and was an editor at the Jakarta Post. Widodo also appointed Indonesian Ambassador to South Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto as a member of the presidential advisory board. Local media previously reported that Mr. Gandis’ family is in partnership with Mr. Widodos’ sons in several businesses operating in the food business, among other industries. The corruption case involving former minister Plate relates to BTS deployment plans mostly in remote areas of Indonesia, for which prosecutors alleged there was an 8 trillion rupiah cost mark-up ( S$704 million). In the interest of the peoples welfare, the President wants us to continue the project while the corruption prosecution continues, Mr Budi told reporters after the Cabinet announcement.

