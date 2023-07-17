Russia has become an albatross for Xi Jinping’s ambitions

Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine shortly after Xi announced his no-holds-barred partnership, and photos of the handshake during Xi’s visit to Moscow in March three days after the International Criminal Court indicted Putin’s war crimes charges and issued an arrest warrant for him indicated that their bond remains strong.

In the multipolar world that China touts, Russia remains the key to coercing the United States and its allies. The comprehensive strategic partnership announced by Xi and Putin in March encompasses everything from cooperation on dedollarization to pursuing parallel policies in Iran, Syria and Africa, where China’s investments and rising profile complement military presence and Russia’s growing policy.

Notwithstanding the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Xi stressed that China’s strategy towards Russia will not be changed by the turn of events, no matter how the international landscape changes.

Intangible liabilities

Xi is also always keen to maintain stability in his country. The last thing China’s economy is already facing intensifying headwinds for is a rocky relationship with Russia. Declining industrial production, weak consumer demand and weak exports are hampering China’s post-COVID recovery.

Although Russia only accounts for 3% of China’s total trade, bilateral trade grew 30% last year and already rose 41% in May. China buys Russian oil and gas at a great price, and its exports help Russia sustain the war and keep its economy afloat.

Moreover, Xi is deeply invested in Sino-Russian military cooperation. Under his leadership, defense relations accelerated after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea and incursions into eastern Ukraine, despite ensuing sanctions. While bilateral defense cooperation has plateaued since 2020, China still benefits from access to advanced Russian weapons, military exchanges, joint exercises and high-tech air, naval and early warning systems.

But as important as these tangible returns may be, China cannot ignore the growing intangible liabilities associated with its ties to Russia. After 16 months of failures on the battlefield, the Russian armed forces have lost half of their combat effectiveness, estimates the British military commander. The United States puts the number of Russian casualties at more than 100,000 since December alone.

It is safe to assume that the Chinese generals are stunned and disappointed by these results. China’s last war dates back nearly half a century, against Vietnam. Any hope he had of drawing new ideas from a winning Russian playbook in Ukraine was dashed.

Confused decision making

The factors behind Putin’s failures should trouble Xi personally. Consider Russia’s competing chains of command and the constant shuffling of generals in Ukraine. Chinese military leaders will wonder what to expect in any East Asian conflict that calls for joint operations with Russia.

Even without the Kremlins’ incompetence and confusion, the US government-funded Center for Naval Analysis concludes that Russia and China still have a long way to go to create an effective military partnership. As things stand, the occasional establishment of joint operations centers and the occasional use of each other’s military installations remain the only instances of advanced military cooperation, he said.

More importantly for Xi, Russia’s muddled decision-making is not confined to the battlefield. As Mikhail Komin of the Carnegie Endowment think tank suggests, the army’s lukewarm response to the Prigozhin putsch raises fundamental questions about its loyalty.

Xi is already familiar with this problem. As part of his broad anti-corruption campaign in the 2010s, he oversaw a high-profile purge of the Chinese military to root out competitors and critics. One wonders what was going through his mind as the Wagner group marched on Moscow while the Russian armed forces did nothing.

China no doubt has its own opinion of Prigozhin and the specific Russian military leaders he has sought to challenge, namely Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. But these are just a few of the many players in the Kremlins’ murderous struggle for position and privilege.

Others include Shoigu and Gerasimov’s respective predecessors, Anatoly Serdyukov and Nikolai Makarov. Ten years ago, Komin reminds us, they carried out a reform program to reorganize the army, eventually releasing 80% of the Russian army’s colonels and 70% of its majors.

This household opened the doors to new officers who are not beholden to today’s incumbents. These players are stationed across Russia’s 11 time zones and up and down its chain of command, and where their loyalties ultimately lie is anyone’s guess.

Likewise, it remains to be seen whether the questionable integrity of the Russian chain of command will fundamentally change Xi’s strategic calculus or overall designs. The fact that Russian security services reportedly detained at least 13 senior officers and suspended or fired 15 others after the Prigozhins uprising can only be troubling for Beijing. For now, however, it seems that Xi cannot do without even a weakened and humiliated Putin.

