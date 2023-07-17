PM Modi to inaugurate new integrated terminal at Veer Savarkar International Airport on July 18





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new integrated terminal at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair on July 18 (Tuesday) at 10:30 a.m. via video conference. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive at the airport at 9am. The new integrated terminal was constructed at a cost of around Rs 710 crore and over an area of ​​around 40,800 sq m. The new terminal will be able to handle at least 50,000 passengers per year. An apron suitable for handling two Boeing 767-400s and two Airbus 321s has also been constructed at Veer Savarkar International Airport at a cost of around Rs 80 crore, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). . The architectural design of the terminals resembles a shell-shaped infrastructure representing the sea and the islands. The building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three boarding bridges and four conveyor belts. It also has sustainability features such as a double insulated roof system, LED lighting and low heat gain glazing. The airport will benefit from 100% natural lighting for 12 hours a day thanks to skylights along the roof. Other features of the new Port Blair terminal aiming for sustainability are the capture of rainwater into an underground water reservoir, an on-site sewage treatment plant with 100% of treated wastewater reused for landscaping and a power station solar with a capacity of 500 KW. The new integrated terminal will boost air traffic, improve tourism in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and enhance connectivity in the region. It also aims to boost the region’s economy. The airport is named after Vinayak freedom fighter Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar. Apart from the civilian terminal operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), other air traffic operations over Port Blair are undertaken by the Indian Navy. Currently, the airport has a single 3,290m long runway that can accommodate narrow-body aircraft including Airbus A320, Airbus A321 and Boeing 737. Also read: Reliance Brands in talks to buy Alia Bhatts Ed-a-Mamma children’s clothing brand for Rs 300-350 crore: report Also watch: Best Flip phones in India: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Motorola Razr 40 and more Also Read:Jio Financial Services: Can RIL Repeat 2005? 3-5% upside possible for Reliance shares, says Nuvama

